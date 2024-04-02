SPCA Hamilton Centre's manager Kyla Robb with cat Slug who is leaning in for a cuddle. Photo / Malisha Kumar

SPCA Hamilton Centre's manager Kyla Robb with cat Slug who is leaning in for a cuddle. Photo / Malisha Kumar

Every year, the SPCA is looking after over 30,000 animals from sick to vulnerable, injured and abused. The society’s Hamilton centre currently has almost 300 animals in its care. One of them is 1-year-old tabby cat, Slug.

Slug has spent over 100 days in care at the SPCA Hamilton and is now ready for her fur-ever home.

When a member of the public found her on an abandoned property just before Christmas, Slug was underweight, not microchipped, and struggling.

A closer look revealed, the green-eyed and grey-striped cat was not alone: She just had four newborn kittens who, sadly, later all passed away at the centre.

The centre’s manager, Kyla Robb, told Waikato Herald they guessed the kittens were Slug’s first litter.

“I think they were around 6 weeks of age [when they arrived at the centre] and we usually have fair success, but the kittens must’ve been really sick before coming in.”

Slug loves chin scratches and pats. Photo / Malisha Kumar

Robb said it seemed Slug was also struggling with the new mom’s demands, but she’s shown big improvements since, especially loving pats and chin scratches.

“Slug has come a long way from the scared mum trying to do her best, to a feline ready for a relaxed retirement and a family to dote on her for a change.

“She’s ready for her forever home but people have passed her up as she needs a little time to get to know the humans around her.

“She’s confident now and so lovely. She [just] needs an understanding home.”

Although Slug has spent some time in foster care, she’s been ready for adoption since February 23.

People interested in adopting Slug can visit the SPCA website, or click the link here.

There are currently 297 animals in the care of the SPCA in Hamilton, 104 of them are ready to be adopted.

1-year-old cat Slug, from the Hamilton SPCA, is ready for her forever home. Photo / Malisha Kumar

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.