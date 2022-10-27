Villa Isla Bank, built in 1909, highlights the historical architecture of its time. Photo / Bayleys Realty Group

The popular and highly-anticipated Altrusa Home and Garden Ramble is ready to get under way. 11 stunning homes and gardens are featured this year, and are set to amaze the public with their individuality and uniqueness.

This is Altrusa International of Te Awamutu's 27th Home and Garden Ramble. These events are a staple of the community and Altrusa's largest fundraiser of the year.

The start time is 9.30am on Sunday, November 6.

Wristbands are to be worn at all times and on all properties as proof of purchase. Tickets are available from the Te Awamutu i-Site Visitor Information Centre or Campbell Lane for $30. Tickets include a programme with addresses for the houses.

Altrusa raises money and does hands-on services for local causes and groups. This year, the proceeds from the Garden Ramble are going to the Billy Graham Boxing Academy, the Life Education Trust and the Citizens Advice Bureau.

The first house is owned by Jane Yates and Keith Hetherington.

Jane's parents Donald and Diana Yates, from Arohena, built this home for their own retirement. David Delamere of Auckland designed the home and builder Colin Downes built it in 2004.

Unfortunately, Jane's parents passed away, and the property grew into a legacy property dedicated to them.

"I have tried to continue on what I thought they would have wanted. My mother was passionate about wildlife and this garden - so I tried to do the same, and accomplished a huge amount of planting," says Jane.

The garden has evolved around a focus on drawing in nature and native birds. The plants are predominantly native, with well over 200 different species present. The garden has been formalized and structured using several hedges, deciduous ornamentals and large sweeping lawns. Jill Temm, a local gardener, tends to the property once a week and has been involved in its maintenance for more than 10 years.

"We try to keep the bush area as natural as possible, to bring in the insects that in turn attract the birdlife," says Jane.

The pond is where wildlife loves to play. Designed by Gary Bjerring, director of Wild Exposure Ltd. Photo / Picture Show Ltd

Some of the birds which have made visits include kākā, wood pigeons (kererū), and morepork (ruru), and there are permanent residents of tui, grey warbler and silvereye seen constantly at the smaller water feature. Frogs are also present, and love to hop about the pond.

The main water feature is not only the focal point of the garden, but also a fabulous playground for visiting children. The water feature was designed by Gary Bjerring, designer and director of Wild Exposure Ltd in Ōhaupō.

The garden includes raised vegetable beds, with apples and pears and many varieties of citrus and other fruits as well.

Jane Yates' vegetable garden beds, citrus and fruit trees. Photo / Picture Show Ltd

When people visit their property, the owners hope that people appreciate the ecosystem that resides in their backyard.

The ninth featured house is an old villa owned by Graeme Blackstock and Jayne Bently. The couple are the home's third owners, which is rare for a building over a hundred years old.

"I could remember when I was a child growing up in Te Awamutu seeing this property and wondering who lived there," Graeme reminisces.

This villa was originally built by the Quinn family in 1909, and named Isla Bank after the Scottish region the family came from.

The property was listed as an Historic Place (Category 2) in 1985. This means this house is officially recognised as a place of historical or cultural significance or value.

The photo on the wall of Isla Bank dates back to the 1940s. Photo / Kate Durie

The Quinn family lived on the site until 2001, after which it was renovated carefully to retain its character and period features.

When visiting this house, you will feel as if you are stepping into history. A tree-lined driveway leads up to the four-acre property, with many large English trees on scenic grounds.

Before his retirement, Graeme grew kiwifruit in Katikati.

"I had more area there to look after then, but yes, you've got to spend a bit of time maintaining the property. It's not as horrendous as you'd think - some people probably spend as much time looking after their 500m2 as I spend here."

Graeme jokes that he does get help with the lawns from his two robotic lawnmowers, "which can be good sometimes, or not so good sometimes - when they get stuck in rabbit holes."

The entrance to the home sets the tone with rich Matai flooring and native timber skirting.

In the living room, a wood burner sits set into the original brick fireplace. Also featured are an old telephone and a miniature serving window.

The original serving window, an old telephone and a wood burner set into the original brick fireplace. Photo / Kate Durie

"It is a neat house to live in, with each room having a different feel to it. After living here for nearly four years, I still enjoy coming home after being out," says Graeme.

A water feature on the Isla Bank lawn where the owner's dog enjoys playing. Photo / Kate Durie

Also featured on this property is a collection of classic cars and motorcycles which are available to be viewed. One of the cars in his collection is a 1924 Morris Cowley, a vehicle which Graeme describes as having been the 'Toyota Corolla of 1924.'

Altrusa gives thanks to all the home and garden owners for all the work that goes into preparing to be part of the Ramble and their generosity in opening their homes up to all.