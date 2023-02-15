Vetro Mediterranean Foods has four of the innovative custom textured planter boxes in front of its store in Rostrevor St, Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Vetro Mediterranean Foods has four of the innovative custom textured planter boxes in front of its store in Rostrevor St, Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Anti-ram raid bollards that look like street furniture such as seating and planter boxes — and are made off site using 3D printed concrete — have been launched by a Waikato company, with the first ones installed outside a store in the Hamilton CBD.

Until now, cutting-edge technology company Qorox has been working on transforming the construction industry with 3D printed technology solutions, providing a convenient and flexible alternative to traditional construction methods.

However, the ever-increasing number of ram raids throughout New Zealand inspired the company to develop an innovative solution to help businesses guard against criminal attacks.

Managing director Wafaey Swelim said the innovative technology could be applied across several applications.

Traditionally, bollards have been used to control vehicle access and prevent ram raids on buildings and storefronts, however, getting them installed can be a huge cost and inconvenience to retailers, pedestrians, and potential damage to underground power cables and pipes.

“We’ve approached bollards by moving away from a single-purpose structure and looking at how we can integrate it into the surrounding environment in an interactive way,” Swelim said.

Qorox protective barriers can blend in with the surrounding architecture or become a feature of their own. Photo / Supplied

“Our protective barriers come in a number of varieties, including planter boxes, seating and other street furniture, which can be custom designed and fabricated off site, cutting down on the cost and time for installation.”

“We recently partnered with speciality food retailer and wholesaler Vetro Mediterranean Foods to create four custom textured planter boxes for their storefront in Rostrevor St in Hamilton.”

Store owner Anna Greentree said the solution had given them peace of mind at a time when retailers were worried about the increasing disruption.

“Partnering with Qorox has been great. They’ve created the perfect alternative to ugly concrete bollards and we were able to custom-design the look of the planter boxes, adding in texture and getting them installed in no time.

“We’ve installed the concrete planter boxes in front of our larger windows and at the main entrance but doesn’t detract from the storefront, which was key for us,” said Greentree.

Qorox said one of the key advantages of 3D printed concrete is its ability to be customised to the specific needs of any location. Designed to unique shapes, sizes, colours and patterns, Qorox protective barriers can blend in with the surrounding architecture or become a feature of their own.

Swelim said the technology allows the protective barriers to be installed without the need for excavation on the footpaths, forecourts or carparks, making them suitable for any storefront requirements.

Swelim encouraged any business owner looking for a better way to help protect against ram raids to get in touch for a custom and cost-effective security solution. Learn more about the innovative technology at www.qorox.co.nz.



