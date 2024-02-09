The Waikato region will be well represented in the Harvey Norman All Stars 2024 match at Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium next Friday, with five Māori All Stars reps born within the province.
Harvey Norman All Stars is the NRL’s annual celebration of Indigenous and Māori culture, featuring some of the NRL and NRLW’s biggest stars.
The match returns to Australia this year after Rotorua International Stadium played host in 2023.
Hamilton-born Xavier Willison and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak will feature in the men’s clash alongside Tokoroa-born Te Maire Martin, while Huntly-born Mya Hill-Moana and Taupō-born Ashleigh Quinlan will turn out for the women.
Both Willison and Martin also whakapapa to the small settlement of Tahāroa on the west coast of Waikato, near Kāwhia Harbour.
The 2024 All Stars schedule has three matches - the women’s (7.50pm NZT) and men’s (10.10pm NZT) Indigenous and Māori teams, along with Touch Football.
The matches will contain a host of other Telstra National Rugby League Premiership (NRLW), NRL and representative stars.
The Indigenous men’s side includes Josh Addo-Carr, Latrell Mitchell and Nicho Hynes up against Brandon Smith, Jahrome Hughes and Joseph Tapine in the Māori men’s side.
The Indigenous Women’s All Stars will feature Tamika Upton, Taliah Fuimaono and Tallisha Harden, while the Māori women’s team will include Kennedy Cherrington, Corban Baxter and Raecene McGregor.
ARIA-winning artist Jessica Mauboy will give a headline performance during the event.
The All Stars matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sport New Zealand.
2024 Harvey Norman All Stars squads:
Indigenous All Stars (Women):
Shaylee Bent
Jaime Chapman
Kirra Dibb
Quincy Dodd
Monique Donovan
Taliah Fuimaono
Tallisha Harden
Kimberley Hunt
Keilee Joseph
Grace Kemp
Olivia Kernick
Bobbi Law
Mahalia Murphy
Jasmine Peters
Tommaya Kelly-Sines
Taneka Todhunter
Tamika Upton
Janelle Williams
Coach: Jess Skinner
Māori All Stars (Women):
Brooke Anderson
Corban Baxter
Annessa Biddle
Destiny Brill
Kennedy Cherrington
Zali Fay
Mya Hill-Moana
Shannon Mato
Kerehitina Matua
Raecene McGregor
Shanice Parker
Rima Pirini Butler
Ashleigh Quinlan
Tiana Raftstrand-Smith
Jasmin Strange
Chante Temara
Zahara Temara
Botille Vette-Welsh
Coach: Keith Hanley
Indigenous All Stars (Men):
Josh Addo-Carr
Jacob Alick
Bailey Biondi-Odo
Bailey Butler
Josh Curran
Adam Elliott
Jordan Grant
J’maine Hopgood
Nicho Hynes
Josh Kerr
Alofiana Khan-Pereira
Latrell Mitchell
Shaquai Mitchell
Kierran Moseley
Hohepa Puru
Kotoni Staggs
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Isaiah Tass
Braydon Trindall
Cody Walker
Coach: Ronald Griffiths
Māori All Stars (Men):
Jesse Arthars
Kenny Bromwich
Dane Gagai
Jacob Gagai
Jack Howarth
Jahrome Hughes
Royce Hunt
Te Maire Martin
Trey Mooney
Briton Nikora
Kodi Nikorima
Adam Pompey
Joseph Tapine
Jazz Tevaga
Leo Thompson
Matthew Timoko
Brandon Smith
Dylan Walker
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
Xavier Willison
Coach: Adam Blair
Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald
Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.