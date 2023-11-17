Hilda Simmons (front) with Hauraki Coromandel District Deputy Mayor Terry Walker (centre) and members of Hilda's family on her birthday.

Hilda Simmons celebrated her 106th birthday with family in Whangamata this week.

Hilda was born in Morrinsville on November 15, 1917.

Her father worked for the railways and the family moved around the North Island, living in Whangārei, Ōtāhuhu in Auckland and Taumarunui - the city in which Hilda met her late husband Viv.

The couple later lived in Auckland and raised two children, John and Jenny. Viv passed away aged 50 and Hilda worked up until retirement, spending many years at the department store Rendell’s in Karangahape Rd.

Hilda’s parents moved to Whangamata in 1948. In the early 1960s, Hilda and Viv bought a bach in the town on Ocean Rd to which they made frequent visits.

Hilda lived in Auckland until 2014 and now lives in Whangamata.

Old age runs in the family as Hilda is the first cousin of Rotorua woman Eleanor “Ella” Wilson, who up until her death in August at age 109, was believed to be New Zealand’s second-oldest person.

Hilda Simmons and her first cousin the late Ella Wilson at Ella's 100th birthday.

Ella was born off Karangahape Rd, Auckland, on June 28, 1914 . She lived through pandemics, war and outlived two of her children.

Hilda reunited with her cousin on Ella’s 100th birthday nine years ago. By reaching 106, Hilda is well on the way to reaching the supercentenarian status of 110 years.

New Zealand’s oldest woman is Aileen Kars, from Palmerston North, who celebrated her 110th birthday in September.

