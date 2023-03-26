10 Questions with US-Kiwi singer Jennifer K Austin

Jennifer K Austin is set to tour with Zephyr Love. Photo / Supplied

She’s a singer-songwriter from the US who is now proud to call herself a Kiwi. We catch up with Jennifer K Austin for a quickfire 10 questions before her national tour.

Describe your sound in one sentence.

A fresh take on American 90s pop rock in all its nostalgic glory with undertones of country.

What’s the story behind your new song Cards?

Actually, this song was inches away from the bin when my producer Chris McCollum convinced me that a shameless swing at a 90s hit love story was a good idea. Cards is inspired by a true love between a pair fighting against all odds and winning.

What song do you most love to play live and why?

Dream Weaver - besides being arguably the most energetic moment in the show the song also gives permission for hard rock Jen to come out and play.

What your favourite venue you’ve ever played and why?

Definitely Wine Cellar, homestead of the K Rd scene because you feel like you are with the audience not above and apart from them.

What did you know about NZ music before moving here?

Not a whole lot except Don’t Dream It’s Over - mind you this was pre-Lorde days. The States needs to import more New Zealand music clearly.

What one piece of advice would you give a young person wanting to write and perform music?

Keep going. You have to start somewhere and don’t compare your journey to other artists because there’s enough room for everyone.

What’s the best thing about the NZ music scene?

That there are some amazing talented musicians who keep it humble.

And what one thing would you change?

I would love for the industry to have more management available to artists.

You can only listen to one album for the rest of your life. What is it?

Spice Girls, Spice

You’re hosting a music festival. Which acts (alive or dead) are must-haves on the bill?

It would definitely be an eclectic bunch starting with Whitney Houston, Elvis, Britney Spears, Stromae, Michael Buble, and Backstreet Boys.

Jennifer K Austin is joining Zephyr Love on a double release tour. Hamilton April 8, Wellington April 13, Taupō April 14, Hastings April 15, New Plymouth April 16, Tauranga April 20, Gisborne April 21, Auckland April 22. Tickets from Under The Radar.







