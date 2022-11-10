Matthew and Lauren Barus are Terrible Sons. Photo / Stefan Roberts

Christchurch husband-and-wife indie folk duo Terrible Sons are hitting the road on their first tour. But first we catch up with Lauren and Matthew Barus for 10 quickfire questions.

Describe Terrible Sons in one sentence.

Close and tight. Not a sentence, just a soundbite.

What is the story behind the name Terrible Sons?

Both Matt and his brother Jo (Dave Dobbyn’s bass player) are musicians and it’s a tragic fantasy Matt had about his parents being unhappy about their career choices, hence the terrible sons.

What inspires you most when writing songs?

Conversations with people, watching how lives unfold around us.

What is your new song Tomorrow Always Comes about?

It’s probably about aging, the inevitability of it. There’s something in here about life becoming more complex, where simple, binary answers don’t do the business anymore - a grey world and learning how to be comfortable with that.

What’s the secret to connecting with a live audience?

For us it’s become vulnerability. Trying not to hide.

How have events of the past few years (eg lockdowns etc) affected your growth as musicians?

The idea of making music has become less dreamy, but not less important for us. It’s a broken industry, with many musicians working hard with little return. The other side is that music and the arts can offer people so much in complicated times ... a critique or connection, hope, solidarity, joy.

What’s the best thing about the NZ music industry? And the worst?

Working with other people, sharing and collaborating. That’s inspiring and life-giving. The worst, it’s expensive; touring, recording, content-making, it all costs more than what we’re willing to pay to see and/or hear musicians.

If you could only listen to one album for the rest of your life, what would it be?

I couldn’t do this. I’ll give you an album but I’d need at least a dozen. For today it’s Nina Simone Live at Carnegie Hall.

You’re curating a music festival featuring any musicians from now or the past, alive or dead. Who’s on the bill?

Nina Simone, John Coltrane, Bobby Gentry, Muddy Waters, Big Thief, Bill Withers, Simon & Garfunkel, Aldous Harding, PJ Harvey, The Band, CSN&Y, Arooj Aftab, The Beatles, The Muttonbirds, Joni Mitchell, Sault, Leadbelly, Alex G, The XX, D’Angelo, Marvin Gaye, Bonny Light Horsemen, Gilberto Gil. Sorry, this is my favourite game.

And finally, once you’ve finished your nationwide tour, what next for Terrible Sons?

Planning our debut album release early next year.

Terrible Sons’ new song Tomorrow Always Comes is out now.





