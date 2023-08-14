Too Many Chiefs: Andrew London, Rob Joass, Wayne Mason and Charlotte Yates.

Four of New Zealand’s busiest singer-songwriters are headed our way.

Too Many Chiefs, who will play in Thames next month, are Rob Joass, Andrew London, Wayne Mason and Charlotte Yates.

Their individual influences and performing styles range from blues and jazz to country and folk, often with an element of social commentary, personal reflection and occasional satire.

Andrew London’s reputation stands mostly on his satirical and comedic songs which lampoon many of New Zealand society’s obsessions, foibles and taboos, eliciting chuckles from audiences all over New Zealand, Australia and Norfolk Island.

Rob Joass is well known throughout New Zealand through his solo work and with his band Hobnail.

Andrew London, Charlotte Yates, Rob Joass and Wayne Mason.

He writes compulsively, tours incessantly, teaches guitar and produces albums for other artists, and is a three-time finalist at the NZ Music Awards.

Patriarch of the group Wayne Mason MNZM has been instrumental in the formation and success of some of the most revered names in Kiwi music history. Rocking Horse, the Fourmyula and the Warratahs all owe their inception to Mason, who shows no signs of slowing the pace, or lowering the standard he set back in 1969 when he penned the song Nature, named by APRA in 2004 as Best Kiwi Song of the Century.

Charlotte Yates is an independent singer/songwriter and recording artist. She has released seven of her own solo albums, alongside extensive collaborative and compilation work and has completed projects honouring Hone Tuwhare, Witi Ihimaera and Katherine Mansfield.

WHAT: Too Many Chiefs

WHEN: Saturday, September 16, 7.30pm

WHERE: Kauaeranga Hall, 437 Kauaeranga Valley Rd, Thames

TICKETS: Door sales $25, pre-paid $22 txt 021912993 or kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com or The Music Shop, 712 Pollen St, Thames.