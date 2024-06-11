Tauhara women learn about everything to do with hemp

Tauhara Women's Luncheon Club hosts speaker Meila Herbert (left), pictured here sharing a laugh with club member Verna Cook-Jackson.

OPINION

Who would have thought the Tauhara women would be glued to a presentation for a whole hour, learning everything about hemp; the history of hemp, its inclusion in the New Zealand agricultural field, its production, its environmental benefits – and the untapped potential yet to be recognised by Kiwis.

It was another case of we never know what those who live and work around us actually do - and when you do you learn, you are fascinated.

This month, we were captivated with the hour’s presentation by Mela Herbert speaking about Hemp.

We learnt that any growing or production of hemp was prohibited in New Zealand until 2018, when the Government lifted all prohibition thereby allowing our agricultural sector to quickly turn fields into the valuable production of the fascinating plant.

Herbert’s involvement in the industry came about through her association with two of the first growers in the country.

The group learnt about the plant’s many uses, from the seeds used for health benefits, the oil used for cooking, hemp milk as a good alternative for a vegetarian diet, the fibre used in the manufacture of paper, fabric and ropes, the health protein powders, its leftover biomass able to be made into biofuel. Even the fibrous waste product is turned into matting used for insulation or gardening matting. Indeed, the group found anything made from plastic can be made from hemp. Even Henry Ford knew this as he produced a car in 1941 made entirely out of hemp.

Yet again, the members of the Tauhara Women’s Luncheon Club were enlightened by something they would never have known about, if not for the May meeting.

If you are interested in joining future luncheons phone Katherine Ewen 021 641 926 or Stephanie de Bazin on 027 305 6545.







