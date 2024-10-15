He had a headstart, working with Sara Varon, the graphic novelist whose 2007 book inspired the movie. Simple 2D animation miraculously captures depth of emotion and anthropomorphic gestures.

Set in New York’s East Village, the film is very representative of 1980s pre-gentrified NYC: famous streetscapes, taxis, diners, quirky people.

Against all that liveliness, Dog’s life in his brownstone apartment consists of watching the people in the building opposite reflected in his TV screen, happy people with friends and lovers, and staring at the reflection of himself in the same screen, a miserable solitary dog.

Things have to change, and fast.

Lured by an infomercial, Dog buys a kitset robot companion which he assembles competently, providing a valuable lesson in how to stay calm while following an instruction manual.

Soon a row of green lights flashes and Robot rises up from the assembly table, making an instant connection with Dog.

September by Earth, Wind and Fire becomes the haunting theme music as Dog and Robot glide energetically into the street, eat hot dogs, watch an octopus drummer using its tentacles to great effect, travel by subway, rollerskate vigorously in Central Park, hold hands, and finally, tragically, go to Coney Island where Robot, with his usual copycat enthusiasm, hurls himself headlong into the sea, blissfully unaware of what salt water might do to him.

Short-circuited, Robot is immobilised, no green lights, his shutter-like eyelids closing, apparently forever.

Dog rushes to get help but the emergency phone’s line has been cut, the library back in town is closed until the next day, and when he eventually returns to Coney Island with his repair instructions and kit of tools, a sign tells him the beach will reopen on June 1 – months away.

There’s no way around the fence, the padlocked gate and the fierce guard.

Inert on the beach, with the sea, wind and even snow swirling around him, Robot sinks into the sand, dreaming of returning to Dog. .

In the end, everything works out.

Excellent story-telling, delightful entertainment. Watch out for Dog’s rare little wag.

★★★★★