Matty goes undercover, in plain sight.

It’s a clever premise, with lots of opportunity for the older woman to shine by comparison with younger inexperienced staff, and yet Matty has a generous spirit, and a good nose for sniffing out who needs a helping hand.

The stage is set for all kinds of shenanigans, with a bit of romance thrown in, some intergenerational stuff that really works and memorable characters, not only Bates’ Matty but also her grandson Alfie (Aaron D. Harris) and the law firm’s principals, Senior (Beau Bridges) and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall).

After what feels like a ho-hum start, Episode 1 ends with a dramatic twist that turns the tables on the previous hour and invites you to binge-watch the remaining episodes.

★★★★★

The Law According to Lidia Poët

Limited TV series: The Law According to Lidia Poët (12 episodes), streaming on Netflix; in Italian with English subtitles

Created and co-written by Guido Iuculano and Davide Orsini

Loosely based on the true story of Italy’s first female lawyer who battled sexism in Turin in the 1880s, this limited series is beautifully crafted, exquisitely filmed with excellent costuming and sets and a surprisingly amusing script.

The Law According to Lidia Poët stars Matilda De Angelis as the main character. Photo / Lucia Iuorio, Netflix

The series boasts a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, well deserved for its gripping mysteries and murders most foul, each episode standing alone with linking threads involving steamy affairs, sibling rivalry and secrets.

There’s a Bridgerton feel, historic with 2024 behaviour and expressions, and period crime with much more human interest than the likes of Sherlock Holmes.

Lidia (Matilda de Angelis), a recent law graduate, lively and intelligent, prepared to stretch the law in order to solve problems, is disbarred by the court for being female.

She begs her haughty, entitled brother Enrico (Pier Luigi Pasino) to let her be his assistant while she prepares to appeal the court’s decision.

Meanwhile, she carries on investigating murders, under the radar, with the help of a philandering reporter, Jacopo (Eduardo Scarpetta), who likes a tipple or two.

The women’s rights side of things doesn’t always work; sometimes men are accused of illicit deeds that weren’t illegal back then.

Stalking has only recently become a crime, ogling was acceptable, even expected.

There’s more depth to the characters and plots with each episode, and it’s a load of fun watching Lidia, a battler with a twinkle in her eye, confronting difficult people and situations, usually coming out on top, ready for more.

★★★★