The directors of this Playbox stage production are husband-and-wife-team Lawrie Johnson and Amanda Macek. Johnson most recently directed Noises Off and Catch Me if You Can in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

For Johnson, One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest has been a return to his roots in theatre.

‘’It was once a classic for sixth form study before being removed from the curriculum for being too misogynistic. It was rewritten in the 1990s. I did it myself in the 90s,” Johnson said.

“It was shorter and more appropriate to contemporary social mores.”

Johnson is pleased Playbox decided to stage One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest because it has allowed him to translate a variety of challenging subjects on to the stage through a talented cast.

Assistant director Amanda Macek and director Lawrie Johnson.

It’s an R16 play, which explores issues of mental health, violence, suicide and sexuality.

Lead in the cast is rising Hamilton actor Hayden Newport, who has taken part in TV shows including Shortland Street, Sweet Tooth and the Aquaman movie. He plays the lead role of Randle Murphy.

The remaining talented cast includes veteran stager Nick Clothier, Dale Harding, Julia Turner as Nurse Ratched, Danny Bailey as Billy Babbit and theatre trooper Greg Hack as Chief Bromden.

‘’What I really have enjoyed about One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest has been sculpting the play and watching the cast develop and grow in their roles,” Johnson said.

“It’s a brave piece for Playbox to be staging, a full-on drama, a play the actors can get their teeth into. The cast have done incredibly well.’’

Johnson is assisted by wife Amanda in the assistant-director’s role.

The Details

What: One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest by Hamilton Playbox Theatre Company

When: October 12-26

Where: Riverlea Theatre, Hamilton

Tickets: online via iTicket.