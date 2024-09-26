The Taste of Waikato will take place in October. Photo / The Red Barn
● Italian Film Festival, now until September 29, Lido Cinema, Centre Place, 501 Victoria St, Hamilton
The Embassy of Italy and the Italian Film Festival warmly welcome you to the 2024 Italian Film Festival. With 24 films, including the award-winning “short film” by Paolo Rotondo, artistic director of the Italian Film Festival, there is something for everyone. Tickets at the door.
● Boon Street Art Walking Tours, now until November 30, Central Library, 9 Garden Place, Hamilton
Explore the hidden and not-so-hidden gems of Hamilton Kirikiriroa. With over 60 murals adorning the streets and hidden alleyways there is plenty of opportunity to venture off the beaten path and discover hidden gems.
● NZMCA Motorhome, Caravan & Leisure Show, September 27-29 at Mystery Creek
The NZMCA Motorhome, Caravan & Leisure Show returns refreshed and ready for a busy weekend full of the newest products, smartest innovations and outstanding deals. Tickets online.
● New Zealand Road Relay Championships, sport event, September 28, 8am at Taupō International Motorsport Park, 463 Broadlands Rd
This closed-circuit event promises to serve up a national road relay experience with varying distances for multiple grades with gentle elevation on a smooth-running surface. There will be a live DJ, cover band and other entertainment around the pitlane. Registrations can be made online and close on September 27. Spectating is free.
● Badjelly the Witch Glow Show, performance, September 29, 11am at Great Lake Centre, 5 Story Place, Taupō
Badjelly the Witch, the Spike Milligan classic, is this year’s Glow Show. The show’s original mash-up of science, puppetry and music is a glorious experience for children and this year it will also be a wonderfully nostalgic event for adults. Tickets online via Eventfinda.
● That Green Olive Cooking Demonstration, food event, October 2, 6.30pm at Baked With Love, 11 Gascoigne St, Taupō
Taupō foodie Olivia Moore recently launched her cookbook That Green Olive. During this event, visitors can watch her bring her delicious recipes to life, and of course, enjoy some tastings along the way. Tickets are available online via Eventfinda.
● Waikato Home & Garden Show, October 3-6, at Glowbox Arena and Events Centre, Hamilton
The Waikato Home & Garden showis turning 40. Hundreds of new and returning exhibitors will be showcasing their products and services for those renovating, decorating, building, landscaping, maintaining or redesigning their homes. Tickets online via the event’s website.
● Authentic Māori Hangi Experience - Treats of Taupo, food event, October 4-5, 6pm at The Haka Shop, 31 Watene Lane, Taupō
This event is an evening of Maori culture and cuisine at the Haumoana Marae. Join the team for a cultural experience hangi dinner and performances. Tickets available online via The Haka Shop website.
● Wendy - The Peter Pan Musical, October 4-6, at Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton
Hot on the heels of last year’s staging of The Little Mermaid Jr, New Zealand’s National Youth Theatre presents Wendy - The Peter Pan Musical, a reimagining of J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● Aroha Cruise In, automotive event, October 5, 9am at Te Aroha Domain
Te Aroha’s annual vehicle showcase is back for 2024 with hot rods, classic cars, interesting vehicles, retro pageant, live bands and market stalls. Public entry donation $5.
● The Taste of Waikato, foodie event, October 11, 12.30pm and 6.30pm at The Red Barn, 5786 State Highway 29, Tirau
This five-course degustation lunch or dinner has a menu made entirely with produce from the Waikato. Tickets are available online via The Red Barn website.
● One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, theatre performance, October 12-26, at Riverlea Theatre, Hamilton
Hamilton Playbox Theatre stages another all-time classic. When Randle Patrick McMurphy gets transferred for evaluation from a prison farm to a mental institution, he assumes it will be an easier environment than the prison farm. But the cruel Nurse Ratched runs the psychiatric ward with an iron fist, keeping her patients cowed through abuse. The battle of wills between the rebellious McMurphy and the inflexible Rathched soon affects all the world’s patients and chaos descends. Tickets online via iTicket.