The NZMCA Motorhome, Caravan & Leisure Show returns refreshed and ready for a busy weekend full of the newest products, smartest innovations and outstanding deals. Tickets online.

● New Zealand Road Relay Championships, sport event, September 28, 8am at Taupō International Motorsport Park, 463 Broadlands Rd

This closed-circuit event promises to serve up a national road relay experience with varying distances for multiple grades with gentle elevation on a smooth-running surface. There will be a live DJ, cover band and other entertainment around the pitlane. Registrations can be made online and close on September 27. Spectating is free.

The annual Te Aroha Cruise In of classic cars. Photo / Supplied

● Badjelly the Witch Glow Show, performance, September 29, 11am at Great Lake Centre, 5 Story Place, Taupō

Badjelly the Witch, the Spike Milligan classic, is this year’s Glow Show. The show’s original mash-up of science, puppetry and music is a glorious experience for children and this year it will also be a wonderfully nostalgic event for adults. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● That Green Olive Cooking Demonstration, food event, October 2, 6.30pm at Baked With Love, 11 Gascoigne St, Taupō

Taupō foodie Olivia Moore recently launched her cookbook That Green Olive. During this event, visitors can watch her bring her delicious recipes to life, and of course, enjoy some tastings along the way. Tickets are available online via Eventfinda.

● Waikato Home & Garden Show, October 3-6, at Glowbox Arena and Events Centre, Hamilton

The Waikato Home & Garden show is turning 40. Hundreds of new and returning exhibitors will be showcasing their products and services for those renovating, decorating, building, landscaping, maintaining or redesigning their homes. Tickets online via the event’s website.

● Authentic Māori Hangi Experience - Treats of Taupo, food event, October 4-5, 6pm at The Haka Shop, 31 Watene Lane, Taupō

This event is an evening of Maori culture and cuisine at the Haumoana Marae. Join the team for a cultural experience hangi dinner and performances. Tickets available online via The Haka Shop website.

Taupo foodie Olivia Moore will release her first cookbook in September.

● Wendy - The Peter Pan Musical, October 4-6, at Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton

Hot on the heels of last year’s staging of The Little Mermaid Jr, New Zealand’s National Youth Theatre presents Wendy - The Peter Pan Musical, a reimagining of J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Aroha Cruise In, automotive event, October 5, 9am at Te Aroha Domain

Te Aroha’s annual vehicle showcase is back for 2024 with hot rods, classic cars, interesting vehicles, retro pageant, live bands and market stalls. Public entry donation $5.

● The Taste of Waikato, foodie event, October 11, 12.30pm and 6.30pm at The Red Barn, 5786 State Highway 29, Tirau

This five-course degustation lunch or dinner has a menu made entirely with produce from the Waikato. Tickets are available online via The Red Barn website.

● One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, theatre performance, October 12-26, at Riverlea Theatre, Hamilton

Hamilton Playbox Theatre stages another all-time classic. When Randle Patrick McMurphy gets transferred for evaluation from a prison farm to a mental institution, he assumes it will be an easier environment than the prison farm. But the cruel Nurse Ratched runs the psychiatric ward with an iron fist, keeping her patients cowed through abuse. The battle of wills between the rebellious McMurphy and the inflexible Rathched soon affects all the world’s patients and chaos descends. Tickets online via iTicket.