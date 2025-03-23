The world has changed a lot since Ben last toured – a whole new existential threat has emerged to challenge our very existence: Artificial Intelligence.

Apparently, it’s going to render all human life meaningless, but Ben is here to warn you that AI is not the greatest threat that we face; it’s Authentic Stupidity!

“The verdict’s in! Humanity is thick! Homo halfwit. The idiot branch of the Ape family! We need signs to tell us to step off escalators, we elect gibbering fools to lead us and now we’ve invented Artificial Intelligence which is actually going to replace us,” Elton said.

“I’ve spent 45 years in comedy exploring the outer limits of human idiocy and my mission has never been more timely. Forget AI! It’s AS we need to be worrying about!”

Elton’s multi-award-winning career spans over four decades and includes seminal and groundbreaking television shows (The Young Ones, Blackadder, Upstart Crow), West End plays (Popcorn, Upstart Crow), West End musicals (We Will Rock You, The Beautiful Game, Close up: The Twiggy Musical), best-selling novels (Stark, Dead Famous, Two Brothers) and feature films (Maybe Baby, Three Summers, All is True).

In October last year, Elton returned to Channel 4 for a one-off revival of Friday Night Live to rave reviews.

The reincarnation of the original smash-hit Saturday Night Live was critically acclaimed, and Elton won the Bafta for Comedy Entertainment Programme 2023.

A not-to-be-missed comedy spectacular from one of the greats!

The Details

What: Ben Elton

When: Saturday, April 19, Clarence St Theatre Hamilton, Tuesday, April 22, Sir Howard Morrison Centre Rotorua, Wednesday, April 23 Baycourt Addison Theatre Tauranga, Monday, April 28 Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre Auckland, Wednesday, April 30, Municipal Theatre Napier.

Tickets: livenation.co.nz

WIN: a double pass to Ben Elton in Hamilton. To be in the draw email your name, address, and daytime phone number(s) to hnfthcomps@gmail.com, with Ben Elton in the subject, by midday Wednesday, April 9.

Competition by Fill The House Tickets Project –proudly supporting families living with cancer