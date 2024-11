The Nukes, from left: Ben ‘Country Boy’ Collier, Dave ‘Fingers of Fire’ Parker, Dave ‘Snapper’ Thiele and JayP.

29 Nov, 2024 01:03 AM 2 mins to read

As the festive season draws closer, spend a fabulous afternoon of humour, originality, great musicianship and singing in A Xmas Cracker Concert at the Meteor Theatre.

The show features two of New Zealand’s top ukulele acts - The Nukes and Sylvia’s Toaster.

The Nukes feature the original line-up of Ben ‘Country Boy’ Collier, Dave ‘Snapper’ Thiele and Dave ‘Fingers of Fire’ Parker together again.

With Parker prodigy, JayP, they are set to dazzle Hamilton in this afternoon Christmas show.