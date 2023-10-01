Waikato DairyNZ Farmwatch for week ending September 29

Photo / Duncan Brown

Waikato farm data for the week ending Friday, September 29.

By DairyNZ

If you run a low to medium input farm system (system 1-3) and have thought about trying deferred grazing, this is the year to do it.

Most farms make 10 - 20 per cent of the farm into pasture silage each season from surplus grass.

Shut up 5-10 per cent of the farm in mid–late October for deferred grazing and graze it off in mid-Jan to mid-March during the summer droughts.

Farmwatch graphic / DairyNZ

Why do it?

Reduce contractor and regrassing costs (seed drop will provide self-regeneration of the pasture and improve future pasture growth and persistence).

The impact on pasture quality, compared to the pasture in a dry summer round is negligible.

Peace of mind for drought management and flexibility: deferred grazing paddocks can have supplement fed out and be used as stand-off paddocks during stress periods. Great to help extend the round and reduce the risk of overgrazing.

Paddocks grazed in January are likely to be available again as high-quality feed in March.

Better for Stock: Positive effect on BCS and increase in days in milk, and a proven reduction of Facial Eczema risk. Plus, cows love eating it - once they’re used to it, which is usually within two days.

Increase soil moisture, and plant root mass and depth.

For more of the positive impacts of deferred grazing, types of deferred grazing and how to do it, visit Deferred Grazing - DairyNZ