Waikato DairyNZ Farmwatch for week ending September 29

Waikato farm data for the week ending Friday, September 29.
COMMENT
By DairyNZ
If you run a low to medium input farm system (system 1-3) and have thought about trying deferred grazing, this is the year to do it.
Most farms make 10 - 20 per cent of the farm into pasture silage each season from surplus grass.
Shut up 5-10 per cent of the farm in mid–late October for deferred grazing and graze it off in mid-Jan to mid-March during the summer droughts.
Why do it?
- Reduce contractor and regrassing costs (seed drop will provide self-regeneration of the pasture and improve future pasture growth and persistence).
- The impact on pasture quality, compared to the pasture in a dry summer round is negligible.
- Peace of mind for drought management and flexibility: deferred grazing paddocks can have supplement fed out and be used as stand-off paddocks during stress periods. Great to help extend the round and reduce the risk of overgrazing.
- Paddocks grazed in January are likely to be available again as high-quality feed in March.
- Better for Stock: Positive effect on BCS and increase in days in milk, and a proven reduction of Facial Eczema risk. Plus, cows love eating it - once they’re used to it, which is usually within two days.
- Increase soil moisture, and plant root mass and depth.
For more of the positive impacts of deferred grazing, types of deferred grazing and how to do it, visit Deferred Grazing - DairyNZ