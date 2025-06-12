Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News / Business

Pōkeno Whisky continues native wood cask range, works to put New Zealand on whisky map

Danielle Zollickhofer
By
Multimedia journalist, Waikato Herald·Waikato Herald·
6 mins to read

Matt Johns of Pōkeno Whisky in the warehouse. Photo / Supplied

Matt Johns of Pōkeno Whisky in the warehouse. Photo / Supplied

NZME’s On The Up is a national campaign showcasing amazing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities. This is the story of Pōkeno Whisky, whose team have had a busy few years since the Waikato Herald caught up with them last.

A strong, sweet and woody alcohol scent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business