Matt Johns of Pōkeno Whisky in the warehouse. Photo / Supplied
NZME’s On The Up is a national campaign showcasing amazing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities. This is the story of Pōkeno Whisky, whose team have had a busy few years since the Waikato Herald caught up with them last.
A strong, sweet and woody alcohol scentemerges as Pōkeno Whisky founder Matt Johns opens the door to the warehouse, revealing racks of full barrels, stacked all the way to the ceiling.
The majority of the barrels are former bourbon, sherry and red wine casks, however, Pōkeno Whisky also worked with a few other gems.
They had a busy year: the team made whiskies finished in a Spanish orange wine cask, in an over 100-year-old hogshead, in a former beer barrel and in a port cask.
In 2023, they also launched a special project: a New Zealand native wood cask.
The world’s first tōtara cask whisky was a success, winning gold at the International Wine and Spirit Competition, silver at the World Whiskies Awards and silver at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition all last year.
Now, they are ready to launch their second native wood whisky – a kauri single-cask.
Johns said the kauri cask almost didn’t make it to release.
Tawse said making the kauri cask had “certainly been a challenge”.
“It was breaking as I was making it, but I just persevered.
“In the end, it was a bit smaller than I would have liked it to be, but I just had to say that’s good enough.”
Looking at the wall full of mostly 200-litre and 250-litre barrels in the warehouse, the 150-litre kauri cask is eye-catching, not only due to its small size: droplets of whisky have forced themselves through staves in several parts of the barrel.