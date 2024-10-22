Landmark Homes Taupō a finalist in 2024 Franchise Awards

Not known to one another before taking on the business venture, the pair have grown into a strong team and become good friends united by shared values and interests, they said in a shared statement.

“Our journey hasn’t always been smooth sailing, but with the challenges we have experienced, we’ve instilled resilience and determination - essential qualities for our growth and success, which match our ever-changing goals and core values.”

They said a commitment to quality, attention to detail, and “unwavering focus on customer satisfaction” were behind their success and the growth of the business.

They have 12 full-time staff in-house and many external contractors, ranging from surveyors and designers to builders, electricians, plumbers and tilers.

“The New Zealand building industry is demanding. With most components, from the homeowner’s section to the plans and building itself being man-made and developed, and the fact that building a home is a major investment for any homeowner, provides an insight of the pressures our team constantly respects and delivers on every day.”

They have focused on a “continuous improvement mindset” across all parts of the business, with frequent training workshops, seminars and courses; to ensure the latest construction methods were used “to ensure we are pushing the boundaries of possibility in design.

“We are focused on challenging the standard by exploring improvement to our systems and to ensure we continue to deliver the cost-effective, beautiful and highly functional homes that our clients have grown to expect.”

In May 2024, they celebrated the grand opening of their latest showhome and the 10-year Anniversary of Landmark Homes Taupō.

Over the past 10 years, the company has built about 250 homes in the district.

The awards are held by the Franchise Association.









