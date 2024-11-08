Advertisement
Homebrew Coffee expands to Te Awamutu with goal of becoming a community hub

Jesse Wood
By
Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read
Tayler and Blair Paterson have brought their Homebrew coffee shop to Te Awamutu.

Homebrew Coffee has expanded to Te Awamutu, creating a space for the community to have a chat over barista-made coffee.

The Waikato business first opened in Cambridge on Victoria St in February 2019 before expanding to Hamilton Central and adding a container shop on Te Rerenga Tce in Cambridge.

Homebrew is the brainchild of husband and wife duo Blair and Tayler Paterson who wanted to combine Kiwi-style coffee with “an American feeling”.

Before moving to New Zealand, Tayler worked at coffee chain Dutch Bros in the United States for 10 years.

The pair said they have loosely based Homebrew on that model, but with many of their own unique products.

“In New Zealand we’ve got amazing-quality coffee, but we thought at the time that the experience around drinking coffee and the service was subpar,” Blair said.

“Our business model takes the convenience of America and the quality of New Zealand – it’s a hybrid model that blends that experience into what Homebrew is today.”

When they opened the Cambridge store, they were living in Hamilton but quickly fell in love with the Waipā community.

The grand opening of the Homebrew coffee shop in Te Awamutu is to take place on Sunday.
“We ended up buying our first property there. We’ve got a couple of kids now, and that’s [the place] we call home,” Blair said.

“Cambridge and Te Awamutu share similar values in terms of community. That’s something that we’re really drawn to, especially as young parents – we like the support and the small-town feel. It felt like a natural progression to come to Te Awamutu.

“We’re really stoked that we’ve got here. We’ve learned a lot on the five-year journey, and it’s really exciting to show Te Awamutu what we can produce and provide.”

They’re passionate about coffee and have a specific blend exclusive to Homebrew.

“It has a unique taste profile. We love coffee, but more importantly, we love being part of the community and doing life with people. There’s a real special relationship that you can create as a barista with the customer. It’s like you’re walking life with them,” Blair said.

“You see them every single day and you get to witness their life. A coffee shop is a beautiful place to meet new people.

“We’re really excited to be a part of this community. We’re proud of our store, the journey that’s got us here, and we’re ready to start doing life with the people of Te Awamutu.”

Homebrew Te Awamutu is based at 210 Alexandra St.

With a team of three, the shop is open Monday to Friday from 6.30am-2pm.

Their grand opening will take place on Sunday where all beverages will be $3.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.

