Jeanette Fitzsimons was a Member of Parliament for many years. She passed away unexpectedly back in March of this year not long before we went into the Covid lockdown.

Of her years in Parliament she was MP for Coromandel for just three of them, between 1999 and 2002.

Although a local funeral service was held soon after her passing, last week was the first opportunity to hold a memorial service for her in Wellington at the Cathedral of St Paul just opposite Parliament buildings.

It was a privilege to be able to attend both the local service back in March and in Wellington last week to represent the people of Coromandel and as a mark of my personal respect for her contribution to our democracy.

It was an uplifting, heartfelt and generous gathering of people from many walks of life who also wanted to pay their respects and to acknowledge her life and times.

A lifetime advocate for the environment, no one could ever doubt Jeanette's commitment to the causes she championed or her enthusiasm for them. Hers was always the approach of debating, discussing and arguing the case and never the person.

Her approach meant she won respect from across the political spectrum. There were many times when I didn't agree with her but I always valued her point of view and the passion with which she argued it.

Such was her mana that people still often talk with me about the impact she had on politics and environmental issues through a lifetime of activism and dedication.

No matter your political views, there is no denying her very significant contribution to our democracy and her commitment to the values she championed and lived by.