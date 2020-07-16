Young musicians from the Coromandel and Hauraki are encouraged to enter Video submission entries for the Smokefreerockquest band and Smokefree Tangata Beats until July 24.

For the last 32 years, Smokefreerockquest has been recognised as the launching pad for many great kiwi musicians.

Smokefree Tangata Beats is run alongside Smokefree Rockquest, with a focus on the unique cultural identity of Aotearoa New Zealand and the South Pacific.

This year's competitions will be held online with bands and solo/duos to record and submit their songs via video, to be viewed and assessed along with the other entries in each region.

A live National Final is planned for each competition, in September.

Musical successes from Smokefreerockquest include Drax Project, Six60, Broods, Nadia Reid, Phoenix Foundation, Kimbra, The Black Seeds and many more.

Smokefree Tangata Beats standout successes include Alien Weaponry, Strangely Arousing, and Nesian Mystik, the only New Zealand band to ever have ten singles all certified gold or platinum.

Founder and Director Glenn Common says that an ethos of development and confidence building has always remained central to the programme.

"Smokefreerockquest has always been about encouraging young musicians to work on, celebrate and share their craft."