GOLF

Whangamata Veterans July 2: 28 Players on a cold windy day. Kettlewell Trophy winners: Ladies - Gail Spencer. Men - Peter Ewart. Stableford winners today: Ladies - Gail Spencer 18, Dawn Burgess 17, Carolyn Alderton 16, Pauline Pike 14 and Gay Adam 14c/b. Men - Peter Ewart 20, Colin Brinkworth 19, Bernie Kemp 18, Kelvin Hopkins 18c/b, Hugh Aitchison 17, Leyden Baker 17c/b, Patrick Donovan 16, Bill Barker 15, Alan Eustace 15c/b.

Longest Putt No3, Alan Walker

Nearest the pin ladies on 6. Pauline Parker

Nearest the pin men on 2. Des Ritchie

Whangamata 9 Hole Ladies Williamson: June 24:- Webb Putting Rd 3. Putting haggle:- 23 players managed to beat the rain Jude Small 12, Anne Harris 13, Marg Davidson 13, Joy Robinson 14. Unichem NTP Vicki McGuire. Chill Café LP Joy Robinson.



Tairua Golf and Country Club

Wood sales so far have generated $10,000 this year with all the work done by volunteers and a great source of income for our club in these difficult times. Our golf course is in very good condition thanks to our greenkeepers and volunteers. We have had a good influx of green fee players who are discovering our course due to the shutdown period because of Covid-19.

Tina Larsen, our ladies captain and kitchen organiser, has been a stalwart over many years for her dedicated work. Tina is handing over the kitchen duties to Jenny Chalmers and her subcommittee who will continue for the remainder of the year.

RESULTS Tuesday, June 9 OPENING DAY 9 Hole Nett Putting Ladies and Men's: 1 J Stanley 18, 2 R Hope, J Birdsall, P Gilberd 15. 18 Holers playing 9 holes: 1 B Chalmers 18, 2 C Ausderau, S Parkin, F Wirth 17, 5 R Crossman, L Brooks 16. 11 June Stableford: 1 T Kingham 41, 2 P Smith 36, 3 R Reid 35, 4 K Edwards 34. June 13: 1 R Tawa 41, 2 P Smith 36, 3 G Cambie 32, 4 W Rogers 31.

June 16 9 Hole Ladies and Men's 1 J Harrop 2 B Fellows 3 J Stanley 4 C Ball, 5 C Collier. 18 Hole Stableford:1 L Keyte 31, 2 L Brooks 30, 3 M McCabe 29.

20 June Nett Medal Results Round 1: 1 H McCracken 71, 2 G Cambie 72, 3 J Fraser 72, 5 M Corey-Wright 73.

June 23: 9 Hole Ladies and Men's Stableford: 1 D Bruce 15, 2 J McCann 14, 3 A Larsen, J Harrop, R Hope 13. 18 Hole Nett: 1 C Ausderau 75, 2 R Crossman 76, 3 F Wirth 78, 4 Jan Collier 81, 5 Robyn Hunter 82.



July 4 Stableford: 1. C Ausderau 37 , 2 N Hammond 35, 3 D Hayward 34, 4 G Cambie 34.

Waihi Golf Report:

July 2: Women's golf 18 holes

- First round Handicap Championship matches have now been completed.

Silver division: Bev Ireland b Carol Leary on 17th hole; Michelle Libby b Sharlene Stewart on 15th; Susie Goodall b Wendy Matutinovich on 18th. Anke Hermannsdorfer had a bye.

Bronze 1: Sally Grindlay b Edna Connolly on 17th; Nan Hoggard b Kathy Ashton on 15th; Klara Ingle b Karen Lee on 16th; Rae Brown b Mavis Bruce on 19th; Adele Gunning b Vivienne Lilly on 16th; Helen Baynes b Phillipa Harvey on 20th; Pat Hay b Diane Lewis on 19th; Jenny Gallaugher b Sharon Deacon by lot.

Bronze 2: Kaylene Croker b Gay Bainbridge on 16th. Bronze 3: Liz Hale b Glennis Burgess on 18th.

Second round matches must be played by Sunday, July 12.

- Weather conditions were so foul on Saturday, June 27 that no women (and apparently only six men) were tempted to play the course. However, despite the bad weather, Helen Baynes and Phillipa Harvey decided to play their Handicap Championship match because there was no other option other than to default. With patience and determination, and by waiting until the rain eased off they were able to complete their mighty match to the 20th hole without getting wet, and a win for Helen Baynes!

- It was sunny with a brisk southerly breeze with temperatures not rising above 10 degrees on Wednesday, July 1, and the 43 players in the field playing BOP Stableford and a Putting Cup round were muffled up in multiple layers, yet still froze. Stableford results: Mavis Bruce 35 points; Susan Mustard, Chris MacKenzie (Matamata), Diane Lewis 33; Jenny Gallaugher, Kay Marshall, Carol Leary, Chris Mercer, Dianne Douglas 32; Avon Gordon, Nan Hoggard, Sarah Tomsett, Karen Lee, Rae Brown, Diane Lockwood, Helen Baynes, Edna Connolly 31; Kristine Gascoigne, Adrienne Lynch, Dot Ramsey 30. Twos: Mavis Bruce on the 15th hole. Hidden Holes: Dianne Douglas, Sarah Tomsett, Karen Lee, Mavis Bruce, Wendy Matutinovich, Kay Marshall, Chris Mercer 7 points.

Katikati Dreamers Beauty Player of the Week: Mavis Bruce.

Mixed golf — Men versus Women and Welcome Back tournament

Rain cleared and the day was fine for the annual blood match on Sunday, June 28. This year played to a different, and probably kinder format. Instead of the traditional singles, foursomes and fourball matches, the 20 best men's and women's stableford scores were used to determine the final outcome, and for the first time since its inception, it was a draw! There could well have been a sigh of relief from the assembled players that the extraordinary trophy in the cabinet would remain in the clubhouse cabinet for another year. S

tableford results: Peter Wright 37 points; Carol Leary, Rosalind Giffney, John Giffney, Kaylene Croker, Jeanette Culton, Allen Sarjant, Pip Jones, Avon Gordon, John Purkis, Brian Baynes 36 points; Jackie Robson 35; Don Bain, Helen Baynes, Anke Hermannsdorfer 34; Jim McManus, Susie Goodall, Peter Bramble, Karen Lee, Susan Mustard, Sam Gurney, Daryll Denyer, Phillipa Harvey 33; Allen Smith, Ken Mustard, Grant Robson, Andy Roche 32. It was unusual that in the field of 61 players, there were no Twos.

Veterans' golf. Instead of the cold wet forecast, it was warm and sunny for most of the day on Monday, June 29 for an Individual Stableford competition. There were only 39 players in the field, many having played the day before in the Men v Women's event. (These Vets are a resilient lot).

Results: Brian Baynes, Rodger Bagshaw 37 points; Graham Jenkins, Ross Fitness, Tim Parish, Denis Borman, Maurice Joyce 36; Graham Hawkes, Peter Wright, Wayne Gamble 35; Allen Sarjant, Adele Gunning, Rae Brown 34; Willie Lynch, Klara Ingle 33; Bev Ireland 32; Allen Smith,, Karen Lee, Gerry Tompkins, Nan Hoggard, Jim Evans, Robyn Kirby, Mavis Bruce 31; Tom Wallace, John Purkis, Gyan Prole 30.

Nine Hole golf: Twenty Nine-holers turned up on Tuesday June 30, and played in very cold, trying conditions.

Wintle Cup Round 1 Stableford: Women Division 1: Lorraine Meyer 15 points;, Gwen Garrett, Gwyn Wiggins 14.

Division 2: Margaret Meldrum, Judith Dee 18 points; Helen Brady, Julia Nicolson 16

Men TOB Stableford: Garth Pritchard 18 points; John Murphy 13, Brian Hunter 12.

DARTS

June 22: Continuing our handicap championships preparation, 14 players each contested seven games of double start and double finish. Kevin Madsen and Dave Bowman won 6 out of their 7. Dave won the playoff for first. Liz Huxley, Jude Fenton and Ray Fitness all won 5 games while Brian Wyatt won 4 and took out the highest start on 120. The rest of us are most unhappy with the handicapper! Highlighting the play were the five 180s scored: two by Jude Fenton, one each by Eddie Witehera, Karen Donaldson and Brian Wyatt.

GOLF CROQUET

Monday, June 22 Competition Winners on the maximum 21 points were John Flinn and Roger Buchanan and the Runnersup on 20 points were Don O'Sullivan and Kay Savage. Monday 29 June Competition the Winners on the maximum 21 points were Keith Robinson, Bill McGowan and Norma Black and the Runnerup on 20 points was Pat Flinn.

BRIDGE

Whangamata

June 24: N/S: June Edge & Glenys Rive 62.50, Lillian Taylor & Sally Hobbs 54.17, Joy Robinson & Margaret Davidson 33.33. E/W: Carol Brewer & Susan Patterson 59.72, Sheryll Hill & Peter Bigge 59.72, Cushla Jarvis & Rachel Richardson 45.83

June 26: N/S: Lesley Fischer & Sheryll Hill 60.83, Waveney Vaughan & Ian Wallis 59.58, Margaret Athy & Sherie Gill 49.58. E/W: Cushla Jarvis & Susan Watson 63.33, Bill Luff & Peter Bigge 54.17, Paul Rogers & Joke Cels 50.83.

MAH JONG

On Friday, June 26 we had 58 players at mah jong. The winner of "The Bigwood Prize" sponsored by Smoky Pallet was Chris Lowenden. The mah jong winners were Tina Palmer, Denise Wallace and Sandra Sutherland all with 35 points. Second was Lorna Judd with 33 points and third with 32 points was Faye Cox. On July 3, we had 56 players at mah jong. "The Bigwood Prize", sponsored by Smoky Pallet, was won by Anne Dawson.

First of the mah jong players was Gayle Ryan with 36 points. Second were Jill Thomson and Snow Harris with 33 points and third were Helen Cashen, Lynne Plowright and Leanne Rymill with 32 points.

TABLE TENNIS

This week featured three people in equal top place: Barbara Hoy, Gary Small and John Wallace. Another great turnout with three having to sit out each round. We play at the Whangamata Club every Thursday at 12.50pm.

July 2: Another afternoon of tightly contested games saw Brian Ford in top place, Wayne Broom with one point behind as runner-up, Gail Gilbertson and Graeme Smith, another one point behind, for equal third. Just one point behind were another four which confirms the tightly contested comment. Just as well our fluids can be replaced after at the Whangamata Club Bar. We are at the Whangamata Club every Thursday at 12.50pm.

INDOOR BOWLS

Whangamata Club: June 19 Winners: Don Gardner, Dexter Harper, Janet Foley. Runners-up: Norm Sayer, Max Hill, Ann Costar. Raffle: Noeline Stockman

June 26 Winners: Peg Jones, Ann Costar, Barbara Mathieson. Runners-up: Stephen Hodgson, Trish Schultz. Raffle: Laurene Eades. July 3 Winners: Stephen Hodgson, Basil Johnstone, Brian Wyatt. Runners-up: Tim Jones, Max Hill, Denny (visitor). Raffle: Patrick Cairns.



Waihi Beach RSA Indoor Bowls Club winners of this week's "chook" tournament was Neville Wiseman, Hazel Johnstone and Keven Meanie. Runner-up team was Neal Mikkelsen, Marie Martin and Lesley Damler. Triers prize went to Diane Paulson and John Williams.