Waihi streets may not look too busy at present, but on the Anniversary weekend of January 2021 they will be filled with people and events as the Waihi Festival takes place.

The festival committee is working hard on behalf of this great little town to make this an event that will draw people from all around our area and beyond.

At present the committee is matching up people and events and would be interested to hear from anyone who would like to be part of the festival.

The memorial hall will be a venue for displaying some of the creative talents of our artisans with all sorts of skills. Quilting, crafting, wood turning to name a few. There will also be heaps of activities for the children. If you would like a stall in the hall, please contact either Thea or Jose whose numbers are at the end of this communication.

Of course, something like this festival needs people to make it work, so if you have a spare hour a month, we could definitely use your help. Nothing too demanding, just a lot of people doing small amounts.

The festival will have lots of events on offer, there is a map of some brilliant historical buildings, some historical facts, museum mysteries, special train rides and drama.

Buskers and real live theatre will also be part of the festival so if you feel like being an actor for a day or perhaps showing off your talent in the street, get in touch.

Contact people are Thea on 863 8780 or 027 404 1934 or Jose on 863 3302 or 027 457 0242 or call into Go Waihi for a chat.