

Retailers in Waihi are bouncing off the back of a busy weekend that has boosted morale as businesses continue to encourage people to buy local.

The Chook House owner Donna Fowler says the town was ''pumping'' as holiday makers enjoyed their break and got in a spot of shopping.

She supports Go Local, Shop Local, Go Waihi and says the campaign had started to gather momentum.

''We have had some good feedback and it's been quite positive. The campaign has been really well received.''

Queen's Birthday Weekend also seen an increase in shoppers, she says.

''It was very good to see the out of towners and people out and about.''

The shop local competition had also picked up support.

''People were really happy about that. People can win vouchers to go back into the community and this guy was saying it's just like bitcoin.''

''The weekend was very successful.''

Fowler says The Chook House has been in business for 47 years and has evolved with the times. It specialises in surfwear, streetwear, fashion and clothing.

It was important to shop local and people were doing that, she says.

Waihi ward councillor Sara Howell says as a former business owner she felt for those still trading.

''I was in business from 1990 to 2017 so I support shopping local. If they don't use the shops that are here then they won't be here.''

Unfortunately tourism was a bit flat because of the current circumstances so now more than ever it was vital to shop local, she said.

''I wouldn't count on tourists at the moment, I'd count on locals. People have not been out for a while and they have got used to being in Waihi and the shops have got most things that we need.''

Hospitality New Zealand Bay of Plenty regional manager Alan Sciascia said last month hospitality businesses needed locals to spend their money locally.

"Local businesses employ local people, buy local products and rely on local customers to survive."

Kerry Single from Go Waihi says the Go Local, Shop Local, Go Waihi campaign runs until Sunday June 27. Purchases of $20 or more will go into a live draw to win Waihi dollars.