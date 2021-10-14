WIN: One Of Three Double Passes to Piper Secret Cinema

Viva premium subscribers have the chance to win one of three double passes worth $100 to ‘Piper Secret Cinema A Night with Marilyn’, presented by Piper-Heidsieck.

Watch iconic Marilyn film Some Like It Hot (1959) at a secret Auckland cinema pop-up event, offering a red-carpet experience filled with Hollywood glamour. Enjoy fabulous hospitality courtesy of Piper-Heidsieck.

Movie: Some Like It Hot (1959)

Date: Friday, November 15

Location: Secret location in Auckland to be announced the week of the event

Times:

6:30pm Venue opens

8.00pm Movie commences

*The event is R18.