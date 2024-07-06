This New Skincare Clinic Is Pioneering Science-Backed Treatments In Aotearoa

Step inside Anue, a dermatologist-led clinic moving the dial on tailored skin treatments.

There’s a special type of confidence that comes with loving the skin you’re in.

The kind that empowers you to embrace being fresh-faced or learn to love certain features about your skin that make you, you.

It’s this kind of confidence which Anue, a dermatologically led cosmetic clinic, aims to impart on every individual that sets foot in its Rosedale consultancy when it opens later this month.

Led by dermatologist and founder Dr David Lim, alongside his team of dermatologically trained cosmetic nurses and beauty therapists, Anue promises a truly bespoke experience – coupling world-class procedures with fair, transparent pricing to grow patient confidence at every opportunity.

A successful dermatologist in his own right, Dr Lim currently leads a team at Auckland-based skin cancer practice Skintel, which specialises in precise cancer diagnosis and Mohs surgery.

By contrast, Anue, his second skin clinic venture, adopts an ethical and evidenced-based approach to appearance medicine and skin treatments, one which prioritises patient safety and medical assurance above all else.

Unlike other skin clinics, which are not often run by specialist dermatologists, Anue aims to establish its position as a dedicated specialist consultancy, with every treatment overseen by Dr Lim himself as a practicing dermatologist with more than 15 years’ experience in the field.

Specialists in skin, the team at Anue are passionate about achieving results, working alongside the patient to tailor a treatment plan that will offer potential long-term cures or good control for persistent skin conditions like acne, rosacea and more.

With a view to bring the best aesthetic treatments to a New Zealand clientele, Dr Lim regularly travels to different corners of the globe to unpack the next big thing in skin.

“We go to these big conferences overseas, where we learn about a lot of significant developments and treatments that have not yet come to New Zealand,” he says, adding he’s travelled to America three times this year so far.

“We’re hoping to offer these treatments to give people the best results.”

This includes more effective scar treatments, especially when it comes to acne scars, Dr Lim explains.

“One condition that has been very difficult to treat with regards to scarring is a loss of pigment. It has historically been very difficult to restore,” he says, explaining that while scars can be resurfaced to flatten them out, often they’re still white in appearance.

“Restoring pigment is just one of the many new treatments performed overseas that we’re hoping to start doing in New Zealand.”

The most advanced of all is laser assisted drug delivery (or LADD for short), which combines laser treatment with medications or bioremodellers to improve overall results when it comes to treating a variety of dermatological disorders, in particular alopecia, scarring and pigment loss. The skin barrier is built to keep things out and overcoming this is a key challenge for skin treatments. The improved efficacy that LADD delivers means that in some cases people can avoid systemic (oral) medications.

The treatment isn’t readily available in New Zealand yet but is another one that Dr Lim hopes to pioneer here.

"We're offering a lot more advanced treatments that a lot of clinics don't offer like laser assisted drug delivery. This technique prepares the skin by creating microchannels, allowing medications and bioremodellers to better penetrate the skin barrier. Studies have shown that this can dramatically improve results for scar remodelling or restoring pigment," he says.

"It's an effective treatment for treating acne scarring and other skin conditions."

“It’s an effective treatment for treating acne scarring and other skin conditions.”

Anue looks set to offer the full suite of medically focused cosmetic treatments, ranging from anti-wrinkle injectables like Botox* and Dysport**, through to bioremodelling fillers, alongside more advanced laser treatments to treat acne, scarring, hair loss, rosacea and more.

Alongside treatments, Dr Lim’s qualifications as a registered dermatologist means he can prescribe any necessary medications to treat skin disorders.

“Anue is like a one-stop shop for patients,” nurse Claudia adds. “A lot of skin clinics are not able to offer such a multidisciplinary approach such as prescribing medications.”

As far as skincare goes, Anue will highlight a selection of skincare topicals to supercharge in-clinic results from home.

Online, expect to see in-depth academic articles featured on the Anue website – something which Dr Lim says was important for him to establish the efficacy of the treatments on offer.

“Our website is going to be a lot more in-depth than many other clinics in New Zealand. We want to be evidence-based and be able to justify the treatments by looking into studies around their efficacy. Our articles are heavily referenced to research articles so that we are open and transparent. This means that people can have confidence in our recommendations,” Dr Lim says.

“Because we’re a dermatologist-led clinic, we have a very high standard about the claims we can make. Especially because we’re regulated by the Medical Council of New Zealand which is very strict about which treatments we can recommend.”

But good skin doesn’t happen overnight, and the team at Anue is committed to joining all their patients on their journey.

Following an in-depth consultation, the team will tailor a treatment plan to suit individual needs and concerns. Anue combines the best from medical dermatology, aesthetic medicine and beauty therapy, meaning a level of personalised care patients are unlikely to find anywhere else.

“This level of care doesn’t end when your treatment does. Our ongoing care, support and guidance are what we’ve built our reputation on,” Dr Lim says.

For more information or to book, visit Anue.co.nz, or follow Anue on Instagram (@Anue.nz). 11a Apollo Drive, Rosedale, Auckland.

