This Local Brand Wants To Help Reset Your Skin & Revamp Your Hair Volume

RESET YOUR SKIN

Our eyes may be the "mirrors of the soul", but our skin is "the reflection of our diet and lifestyle". A diet of junk foods can bring us blemishes, a lack of water shows as dry, dehydrated skin. Clearly, a refreshed complexion can be assisted by lifestyle changes, moreover, supplements have been shown to provide added support. First launched in 2014, Clinicians ReJuvenate was a pioneer in New Zealand's beauty supplement market — ahead of the recent trend for collagen products.

This popular beauty supplement contains a unique combination of skin-loving researched-based ingredients for optimal results. Collagen, hyaluronic acid, astaxanthin and avocado oil provide support for the structure and hydration of the skin, but also offer antioxidants, which are much needed when skin is exposed to UV light from the harsh New Zealand sun.

So why is collagen important?

Collagen is one of the main building blocks of the skin. It creates a framework underneath the skin, which holds up the epidermis — the layer of skin that we see. This keeps our skin looking smooth and unlined. Also, collagen and elastin give skin its natural strength and elasticity, for a youthful appearance.

As we age our natural collagen production starts to decline, which can result in the formation appearance of fine lines.

How can supplements provide support?

While we are all familiar with topical collagen treatments, research studies show that supplementation with marine collagen, hyaluronic acid and astaxanthin also supports skin health as you age. A study of women between 45 and 60 years old, taking hydrolyzed marine collagen over 12 weeks, showed positive results in overall skin score, skin elasticity, hydration, radiance and firmness. They also reported that supplementation with six milligrams per day of Astaxanthin for eight weeks supported women with the appearance of fine lines, skin elasticity and improved skin texture and moisture content.

What’s unique about ReJuvenate?

Combining all three ingredients (marine collagen, hyaluronic acid and astaxanthin), Clinicians ReJuvenate supplement can help support youthful-looking skin from the inside. The marine collagen in ReJuvenate is sustainably sourced in New Zealand, and it is a type one collagen, which is normally found in the body where it supports skin elasticity and thickness.

Where collagen adds structure to our skin, it is attached to another substance called hyaluronic acid, which binds water and creates skin hydration. This is what gives skin its fresh plump youthful look and unfortunately, it is another thing that declines as we age. This is why ReJuvenate contains hyaluronic acid alongside collagen to support the hydration of the skin. Hyaluronic acid is also a powerful antioxidant that helps support the skin from environmental damage.

ReJuvenate by Clinicians, RRP $49.99, combines marine collagen, hyaluronic acid, astaxanthin, avocado oil and other key ingredients to help support the skin

One of the biggest forms of environmental damage to the skin is the sun. Even with our strict ‘slip, slap, slop’ regimen, over time we might start to form sun pigmentation on our skin. Sun damage can also lead to dehydration and fines lines. To help support healthy skin, Clinicians added astaxanthin to its formula. This algae is a natural antioxidant, with 500 times the potency of vitamin E and 6000 times the antioxidant capacity of ascorbic acid (vitamin C). As a dietary supplement, it is a powerful antioxidant that can help support the skin cells and the body’s natural protection UV rays. In ReJuvenate, Clinicians has combined it with a rich New Zealand avocado oil to support absorption.

Is it for me?

Clinicians ReJuvenate is a great supplement for anyone looking to support healthy skin throughout our lives. If you are already a regular user of this ReJuvenate you may have noticed it has had its own makeover, with a clean and modern new packaging that reflects its “clean beauty” approach — which promises no added artificial sweeteners, colours, flavours or preservatives. The new clear capsules now also radiate the natural colour of the rich red Astaxanthin content.

REVAMP THE VOLUME

Supporting your hair starts from within, and there's a revitalising new supplement that could help. Clinicians Naturopath Jane Cronin explains how.

A focal point for many New Zealanders, hair is very much a key feature in our appearance ⁠— as well as its functional ‘nature intended’ purpose of keeping our head warm. It’s not called our ‘crowning glory’ for nothing. Everyone would like to have thick, shiny hair in good condition, and some of us are more blessed than others.

Many factors can affect the health and thickness of your hair. Nutrients like iron, zinc or essential fatty acids can play an important part. Then there are hormonal changes that can occur at different stages in our lives or as a natural part of ageing. The health of your hair can also be impacted by stress or the side effects of some medications.

How does hair grow naturally?

Hair grows out of follicles in our scalp and is comprised of two separate structures. The hair below the skin (which are the living roots that take up nutrients) and the external hair (which is no longer living) and is the part we can see.

All parts are made up of structural proteins called keratin, which is why so many hair products include it in their formulas. Keratin is responsible for hair, volume, quality and supporting strong roots. To support our keratin production several nutrients are required, especially proteins. Like collagen, production of keratin naturally declines as we age, which can affect our hair volume and quality.

What are some natural health solutions for maintaining healthy hair?

At Clinicians, we believe it all starts at the base. Getting to the root cause (excuse the pun) of hair issues is important, so, support stress, support balanced hormones and ensure good nutritional intake in your diet. For anyone looking to support healthy hair volume and beautifully conditioned locks, Clinicians has launched a new hair product ReVitalise.

Taking a lead from the collagen market, which supplies collagen to support ageing skin, Clinicians ReVitalise provides keratin, the much-needed building block for hair. This formula contains the

patented keraGEN-IV® a New Zealand ingredient extracted from white sheep wool. This bioactive and digestible form of keratin works in several ways, such as helping to support the body's natural production of keratin.

keraGEN-IV® provides an abundance of the amino acids cysteic acid and cysteine, which are used to create collagen. This helps to support the root of the hair by anchoring follicles in the scalp.

Is it for me?

Clinicians ReVitalise not only supports healthy hair volume, but also shiny and healthy hair from within. This product is good for both men and women looking to support hair quality and thickness, at any age or stage of their lives. It also helps support strong healthy nails as an added bonus.

ReVitalise and the new-look ReJuvenate are out now. Available at selected Life and Unichem Pharmacies, Lifepharmacy. co.nz, Health 2000 and Healthpost.co.nz.