Loyalty & Love: Toast The Special People In Your Life With Moët & Chandon

Personalise the festive season with exclusive Moët & Chandon 1.5L magnums from Farro.

Conjuring up a chic and meaningful gift idea isn’t always easy, but this time of year, a special, thoughtful gesture that signifies celebration and togetherness feels the most appropriate. Now, and indeed at any time of the year, giving the important people in your life the gift of Moët & Chandon is an elegant and elevated way to express the importance of special relationships and important occasions.

And this festive season, the gift of Moët & Chandon is even more exclusive, thanks to its unique collaboration with Farro. Imagine your loved one’s delight at unwrapping a personalised Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut magnum.

In a limited-edition offering exclusive to Farro.co.nz, a calligrapher will personalise a Moët & Chandon 1.5L magnum bottle with your recipient’s name written in gold (or you can opt for the simpler ‘Season’s Greetings’). The bottle comes packaged in a Moët & Chandon gift bag with ribbon before it’s delivered to Farro, ready for collection. Whether it’s a gift for a family member or a magnum to share with friends to celebrate the year that’s been, it’s a meaningful way to say, ‘Thank you’, ‘I love you’ or, ‘Seasons Greetings!’

Moët Impérial is the House’s iconic Champagne, beloved by Hollywood stars (it has historically been served on the red carpet at the Golden Globes) and literary heroes. Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jay Gatsby famously served his guests in The Great Gatsby with the Champagne, even pouring it in one scene from a magnum. This ideal Christmas present holds double the volume of a standard 750ml bottle, so naturally, it’s best enjoyed shared, either as part of the big day or for the ultimate toast on New Year’s Eve.

Created in 1869, Moët Impérial’s distinctive style is distinguished by a bright fruitiness, seductive palate and elegant maturity. The Champagne boasts a sparkling bouquet of green apple and citrus fruit, the freshness of mineral nuances and white flowers, and the elegance of blonde notes (think brioche, cereal and fresh nuts). This means it’s ideally suited to serving with elevated summer fare, from fresh oysters or barbecued fish to a beautiful French brie or salad.

Ensuring your gift is wrapped in style, Farro’s Smales Farm and Grey Lynn stores are also offering shoppers the chance to experience an elegant gifting station. Here, Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial 750ml will be available to purchase via a Moët Chandon concierge, who will dress the bottle in a Moët & Chandon gift bag and tie the handles with ribbon. And to prove it really is the gift that keeps on giving, Moët & Chandon will give each purchaser an exclusive gift, too.