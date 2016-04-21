Slow-roasted feijoas make a perfect accompaniment to decadent desserts, or are delicious on their own with a blob of yoghurt or custard on a cooler evening. It’s a good way to make the most of this yummy fruit; the leftovers are great on your morning cereal, or thrown into a smoothie. I also use the roasted feijoas in a crumble, mixed with a little apple.
SLOW-ROASTED FEIJOAS RECIPE WITH STAR ANISE Serves 4-6
1 cup white wine ½ cup sugar 3 star anise 2 cinnamon sticks 8-10 feijoas, peeled and halved lengthways
- Preheat an oven to 160C.
- Place the wine, sugar, star anise and cinnamon sticks in a small pot. Bring to a simmer to dissolve the sugar, then boil for 2 minutes.
- Place the peeled feijoas in an ovenproof dish. Pour over the wine and cover with tinfoil. Place into the oven for 40 minutes. Remove and cool.
- Serve with lightly whipped cream or ice cream.