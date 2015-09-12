POLENTA CHIPS RECIPE WITH AIOLI Serves 4-6
2 cups stock 2 cups water 25g butter ½ tsp salt ½ tsp chopped rosemary, plus extra for garnish 2 cups polenta Oil spray for cooking
To serve ½ cup aioli
- Line a 20cm x 30cm tin with plastic wrap.
- Place stock, water, butter, salt and herbs in a large pot. Bring to a simmer then, while stirring with a whisk, pour in polenta in a steady stream. Continue to whisk until mixture is thick.
- Spoon polenta into tin and smooth using a spatula and your hands. (If they are slightly oily it will make the job easier.) Cover polenta and allow to cool completely.
- Preheat oven to 200C.
- Unwrap polenta and cut into even-sized chips. Line a baking tray with paper. Place chips on to paper, spray with oil and bake for 30 minutes. Turn, spray and continue to cook until crispy and golden.
- Serve with aioli or your favourite dips.