Swap bought buns for a special homemade loaf this Easter — it’s a gamechanger.

I love the idea of making this in a loaf tin. It keeps well for a couple of days. A good spread of butter is the finishing touch, added to a piece torn from the loaf while it is warm. Soak the fruit in some brandy for a bit of extra punch.

HOT CROSS BUN LOAF RECIPE Serves 8

Dough 1 cup tepid water 1 cup tepid water 2 tsp caster sugar 2 tsp caster sugar 2 tsp dried yeast 2 tsp dried yeast ¼ cup flavourless oil ¼ cup flavourless oil 3 cups plain flour 3 cups plain flour ¼ cup caster sugar ¼ cup caster sugar ½ tsp baking soda ½ tsp baking soda ½ tsp baking powder ½ tsp baking powder

Filling 1 cup brown sugar 1 cup brown sugar 1 tsp cinnamon 1 tsp cinnamon 1 tsp each ginger and mixed spice 1 tsp each ginger and mixed spice ¼ tsp nutmeg ¼ tsp nutmeg Zest of 1 orange Zest of 1 orange Zest of ½ lemon Zest of ½ lemon ½ cup each sultanas and currants ½ cup each sultanas and currants 2 Tbsp melted butter 2 Tbsp melted butter

Into a small bowl place the tepid water. Sprinkle over the caster sugar and yeast, letting the mixture sit in a warm place for 15 minutes until frothy. Add the oil. In a large bowl place the flour, ¼ cup caster sugar, baking soda and baking powder. Make a hole in the middle and pour in the yeast mixture. Stir with a wooden spoon to combine well, then tip onto a lightly floured bench, kneading to bring together until smooth. Place into a clean, lightly oiled bowl. Put in a warm spot for 1 hour or until doubled in size. For the filling, in a bowl combine the sugar, cinnamon, spices, orange, lemon and fruit, mixing well. Line a loaf tin with baking paper. Remove the dough and roll out to a 20 x 30cm rectangle. Brush with melted butter, place the fruit mix on the dough then roll from the long side into a pinwheel shape. Slice into 10 pieces. Place the slices into the tin. Cover and place into a warm spot to rise for an hour or until well risen. Preheat an oven to 180C. Brush with a little more butter and bake for 35 minutes or until puffed and golden. Leave to sit in the tin for 20 minutes.

This recipe was originally published in 2021.

