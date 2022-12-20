Food & Drink

Ginger & Lemon Are A Match Made In Heaven With Barbecue Scallops

By Angela Casley
Photo / Babiche Martens

This is one of my favourite starters for a summer party. They’re perfect to serve straight from the barbecue while hot. Depending on the size of the scallops, you might want more than two dozen. Ask at a fish shop for scallop shells if you need them.

GINGER AND LEMON BARBECUE SCALLOPS RECIPE

Serves 6-8

2 Tbsp grated ginger

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tsp lemon zest

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 cup chopped coriander, plus a sprinkle for garnish

¼ tsp each salt and pepper

50g melted butter

½ tsp chilli flakes

8 scallop shells for cooking

2 dozen scallops
  1. Into a small bowl, combine the ginger, garlic, zest, juice, coriander, salt, pepper, melted butter and chilli flakes.
  2. Just before cooking, heat a barbecue to medium temperature.
  3. Fill the shells with 3-4 scallops. Top with a spoon of the buttery mixture. Place the shells onto the barbecue for around 8 minutes until the scallops are just cooked.
  4. Serve hot with a little extra coriander to garnish.


