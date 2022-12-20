This is one of my favourite starters for a summer party. They’re perfect to serve straight from the barbecue while hot. Depending on the size of the scallops, you might want more than two dozen. Ask at a fish shop for scallop shells if you need them.
- Into a small bowl, combine the ginger, garlic, zest, juice, coriander, salt, pepper, melted butter and chilli flakes.
- Just before cooking, heat a barbecue to medium temperature.
- Fill the shells with 3-4 scallops. Top with a spoon of the buttery mixture. Place the shells onto the barbecue for around 8 minutes until the scallops are just cooked.
- Serve hot with a little extra coriander to garnish.