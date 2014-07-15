Food & Drink

Creamy Gorgonzola Recipe with Anchovy Sauce

By Angela Casley
Viva
Creamy gorgonzola and anchovy sauce. Picture / Babiche Martens
CREAMY GORGONZOLA WITH ANCHOVY SAUCE

Serves 4
1 Tbsp olive oil

2 spring onions, sliced thinly

1 clove garlic, sliced

8 anchovies, roughly chopped

150ml cream

150g gorgonzola

1 Tbsp thyme leaves

½ cup chopped parsley

Freshly ground pepper
To serve

¼ cup toasted pine nuts

Grated parmesan
  1. Heat oil in a frying pan. Add onions, garlic and anchovies. Cook for 2 or 3 minutes. Add cream, gorgonzola and thyme leaves. Bring slowly to a simmer to melt cheese. Add parsley, plenty of freshly ground pepper and remove from heat.
  2. Serve hot, folded through pasta with a sprinkling of pine nuts and parmesan.

