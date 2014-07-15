Creamy Gorgonzola Recipe with Anchovy Sauce

CREAMY GORGONZOLA WITH ANCHOVY SAUCE Serves 4
1 Tbsp olive oil 2 spring onions, sliced thinly 1 clove garlic, sliced 8 anchovies, roughly chopped 150ml cream 150g gorgonzola 1 Tbsp thyme leaves ½ cup chopped parsley Freshly ground pepper
To serve ¼ cup toasted pine nuts Grated parmesan
- Heat oil in a frying pan. Add onions, garlic and anchovies. Cook for 2 or 3 minutes. Add cream, gorgonzola and thyme leaves. Bring slowly to a simmer to melt cheese. Add parsley, plenty of freshly ground pepper and remove from heat.
- Serve hot, folded through pasta with a sprinkling of pine nuts and parmesan.