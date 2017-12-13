Food & Drink

Cherry Almond Tart With Coconut Sugar Pastry

By Eleanor Ozich
A summer tart with an almond filling dotted with whole cherries. Picture / Julz Glover

The almond filling is one of pure joy - rich, silky and scented with flecks of orange zest. I didn’t bother pitting the cherries or removing the stalks (call it rustic!) though you can if you prefer. I see every reason to enjoy with a generous dollop of whipped cream or vanilla custard. This tart will keep in an airtight container for up to three days.

CHERRY ALMOND TART WITH COCONUT SUGAR PASTRY

Serves 8

Pastry

1½ cups spelt or buckwheat flour

100g unsalted butter, chilled and cubed

1/3 cup coconut sugar a pinch of sea salt

1 free-range egg

1-3 tbsp cold water
Filling

200g unsalted butter

1 cup coconut sugar

3 free-range eggs

2 cups grounds almonds

Zest of one orange

1 tsp cinnamon

1 punnet cherries, about 30
  1. Heat the oven to 180C, and grease a loose-based tart tin.
  2. To make the pastry, add the flour, butter, coconut sugar and sea salt to a food processor, and process until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add the egg and water, one tablespoon at a time, until it comes together like a dough.
  3. Using your hands, press the mixture into the prepared tart tin, and trim the edges nicely. Place in the fridge to chill for 20 minutes.
  4. Prick the pastry all over with a fork, and then bake in the oven for 10-15 minutes, or until lightly golden. Remove from the oven, and allow to cool while you make the filling.
  5. Using an electric whisk, beat the butter and sugar and creamy and pale, then beat in the eggs, one at a time, until smooth. Fold in the ground almonds, orange zest and cinnamon, then tip mixture into the pastry case and smooth out evenly.
  6. Press the cherries into the almond filling, and then bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until golden and cooked through.
  7. Allow to cool in the tin before carefully transferring to a plate. Dust with icing sugar if you desire.

