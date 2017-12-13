Cherry Almond Tart With Coconut Sugar Pastry

The almond filling is one of pure joy - rich, silky and scented with flecks of orange zest. I didn’t bother pitting the cherries or removing the stalks (call it rustic!) though you can if you prefer. I see every reason to enjoy with a generous dollop of whipped cream or vanilla custard. This tart will keep in an airtight container for up to three days.
Serves 8
- Heat the oven to 180C, and grease a loose-based tart tin.
- To make the pastry, add the flour, butter, coconut sugar and sea salt to a food processor, and process until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add the egg and water, one tablespoon at a time, until it comes together like a dough.
- Using your hands, press the mixture into the prepared tart tin, and trim the edges nicely. Place in the fridge to chill for 20 minutes.
- Prick the pastry all over with a fork, and then bake in the oven for 10-15 minutes, or until lightly golden. Remove from the oven, and allow to cool while you make the filling.
- Using an electric whisk, beat the butter and sugar and creamy and pale, then beat in the eggs, one at a time, until smooth. Fold in the ground almonds, orange zest and cinnamon, then tip mixture into the pastry case and smooth out evenly.
- Press the cherries into the almond filling, and then bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until golden and cooked through.
- Allow to cool in the tin before carefully transferring to a plate. Dust with icing sugar if you desire.