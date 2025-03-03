Amongst a procession of black gowns, a few red carpet looks at the Oscars delivered high drama.

The 97th Academy Awards brought the 2025 awards circuit to an end today. The carpet, rendered in its signature “Academy Red”, is ready to be rolled into storage for another year (likely taking a few loose sequins and rhinestones with it).

Stylists, makeup artists and hair masters will likely join this journey into dark, restful rooms. They’ll be temporarily relieved of campaign duties. The season is a marathon run in the craft of celebrity image-making – and the Oscars red carpet is a high-stakes finish line.

A few notable trends have emerged already this season. At the Golden Globes, stars relied on tried-and-tested old Hollywood tricks (save for a spot of interesting menswear). The Baftas were witness to a parade of peacocking luminaries. And, just last week, nominees embraced sculptural cuts, textural flourishes and plenty of black ensembles for the SAG red carpet (Jamie Lee Curtis’ commanding feathered gown conveniently provides an example of all three).

In 2024, the red carpet saw a march of relatively safe and simple glamour. As Viva noted, even Zendaya – attending post-Mulger Dune spacesuit – chose “a sparkly gown with nice hair”. Several stars added red pins to their classical Hollywood gowns and tuxedos, signalling solidarity with the call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

There were similarly symbolic additions to celebrity ensembles on this year’s carpet. Guy Pearce donned a pin featuring a dove carrying a gold branch, embossed with “Free Palestine”, as well as a beaded bracelet in the colours of the Palestinian flag; Swedish-Nigerian singer and actress Kayo Shekoni lifted a heel to show “Free Congo Free Congo” written across the sole; and Conclave writer Peter Straughan and the Ukrainian co-director of documentary Porcelain War Slava Leontyev fixed blue and yellow ribbon and Ukrainian flag pins to their suit jackets.

Other common themes: Plenty of black dresses, some feathered, some lacy, some sculpturally sweeping. A few floaty gowns trailed behind the stars as they walked. Excitingly, simple suiting was treated to both subtle and showy subversions.

Below, Madeleine Crutchley and Kim Knight highlight some of the most interesting looks of the evening, from chromatic constructions to lemon sherbet suiting.

Photo / AFP

Colman Domingo

The Sing Sing star, nominated for Actor in a Leading Role, has showcased the varied possibilities of menswear throughout the award circuit. Colman has found distinction in various Valentino looks that incorporate embroidery, floral motifs and tassels. The ensemble for Oscars night – a red double-breasted jacket with black lapels, embellished with a gold brooch and slick black wool trousers – is simpler but enormously powerful. – Madeleine Crutchley

Photo / AFP

Whoopi Goldberg

What’s not to love about a dress the designer has described as “liquid water”? The custom Christian Siriano had the gleam of medieval armour, a strapless construction that allowed a rare glimpse of Whoopi Goldberg’s dragon shoulder tattoo, and was long enough to let the legend wear whatever she wanted on her feet. A strong gown for scary times. – Kim Knight

Photo / AFP

Timothee Chalamet

There were plenty of dresses and suits rendered in champagne shades, making this fizzing lemon sherbet suit from Timothee a refreshing sight on the carpet. It’s been theorised the look continues his referential dressing throughout the promotion of Bob Dylan flick A Complete Unknown, either for a look the musician once donned on stage at the Beacon Theatre or for his track titled Big Yellow Taxi. – MC

Photo / AFP

Alba Rohrwacher

Ruffles, pleats, frills – why choose? The La Chimera actor Alba Rohrwacher hasn't. I love this pompous period piece and all its wonderful Victorian detail. The wavy hair and heavy blush imbue this almost-stuffy Valentino dress with so much life. – MC

Photo / AFP

Yasmin Finney

A great actor will find their angles in any situation. Yasmin Finney (from television’s Heartstoppers and Dr Who) guaranteed gorgeous framing in every single shot. The neckline was perhaps a little too Batman, but oh, those feathers! – KK

Photo / Getty Images

Ariana Grande

It’s another Glinda-ish gown from Ariana Grande. This time, the baby pink has been handled by Schiaparelli. The signature architectural approach is exquisite – the satin bodice is impeccably sculpted and gives way to a waterfall of glinting tulle. – MC

Photo / Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

A lush showing from Cynthia. The green velvet is a textural feast and the volume is remarkable. A theatre star shows how to deliver drama. – MC

Photo / AFP

Emily Mortimer

Who hurt you Hollywood? For a while, I feared the entire red carpet would wear mourning black. Nonetheless, an early favourite: British actor Emily Mortimer in a Rodarte gown that let texture do the talking – shiny satin, soft fringing, etc. Black on black, but slightly more interesting than many. – KK

Photo / AFP

Michelle Yeoh

This shock of cobalt blue brought a sense of energy to the lineup. Michelle Yeoh looks deeply cool in this bright Balenciaga dress, thanks to the slick styling (wickedly pointy heels and heavy silver accessories). – MC

Photo / AFP

Jeff Goldblum

Pop him in a vase and call him the breath of fresh air this ceremony needed. Jeff Goldblum wore a cream suit, floral shirt, lilac scarf and the best boutonniere by an American mile. – KK

Photo / AFP

Halle Berry

So many glinting metallics swayed the carpet, but this shattered silver gown worn by Halle Berry was the best. I hope this grants seven years of good luck. – MC

Photo / AFP

Julia Floch-Carbonel

In which the chief makeup artist (and Oscar nominee for Emilia Perez) proves you can never be too tailored. Julia Floch-Carbonel channels a kind of Helena Bonham-Carter meets Vivienne Westwood sensibility, and instantly makes the room less boring. – KK

