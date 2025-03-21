From stages to studios, LA-based New Zealander Kiel Tutin’s work takes him all over the world – how does he handle it? He tells Emma Gleason exactly that.

There’s a contingent of high-flying Kiwis working with some of the music industry’s biggest names: Parris Goebel collaborates with Rihanna, Matt Benns is behind Charli XCX’s famous hair.

Kiel Tutin is one of them. His work has won accolades from MTV, iHeart and World of Choreography Awards, he has worked with household names like BLACKPINK, Katy Perry, Jolin Tsai and Jennifer Lopez on music videos and live shows, appeared in videos from the likes of Lorde, graced the pages of fashion magazines like Numero, and appeared on stage at Coachella. It’s a world away from New Zealand.

“I’m based in Los Angeles, but bounce back and forth between London, LA and of course my hometown – Auckland,” says Kiel, who also works frequently in Asia – particularly South Korea, China and Taiwan.

Kiel in Hangzhou, China. Photo / @Kieltutin

“This job is full of so many once-in-a-lifetime experiences, it’s hard to pinpoint a standout. Something that I never expected would probably be the amount of private jets I’ve been on before I turn 30.”

What’s this job actually like?

Kiel has been choreographing professionally for around 10 years, and it’s a career he kind of fell into. “I always wanted to be a singer or an actor, and turned out I was naturally great at dance and had the brain for choreography.”

No two days are ever the same. “A normal day choreographing for a K-pop music video can look completely different to preparing and creating for a live show.”

One of the biggest highlights to date was choreographing, creative directing and dancing in the BLACKPINK’s Coachella performance. “Creating a show that would be seen by millions around the world, and would represent the first Asian, K-pop and female group to headline the iconic festival was no small feat, and being able to support an amazing artist that I’ve known for a decade was incredibly special.” Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Kiel (right) with BLACKPINK's Jennie, who also lived in New Zealand. Photo / @kieltutin

Seeing your creativity appreciated on a global scale is hugely rewarding, but there’s more to it than just that.

“For me, the end result is only a fraction of the satisfaction,” he explains. “I take pride in how I work with people, and ensure everyone leaves with a positive memory of the experience.”

Where does he find inspiration?

“I think just living life. When you work and travel so much, time just passes by. Lately, I’m being inspired by just letting life happen, the mundane or the exciting, having different experiences and taking it all in.”

There’s a lot to soak up, and he’s mindful where he seeks inspiration for choreography. Possessing a photographic memory – yes, really – means Kiel has to think abstractly when it comes to influences and research, rather than other dancers. “I love to be inspired by shapes, geometry and patterns. Dance for me is like a puzzle that has to fit together visually and emotionally.”

How does he maintain balance?

Being able to work under pressure helps. “I think being able to remain calm in those situations has done wonders for me as well as earning me a lot of respect,” he explains. “When working for and under other creatives, opinions get thrown around whether you agree or not, so being able to detach when needed to fit a brief has been really helpful to not get hurt; sometimes, it’s just a job.”

Getting used to being on the move is also something he has had to accept. “My life is so splintered across the globe that I find myself travelling regardless of whether I’m working or not,” he says. “I try to frequently visit my family in the UK, relax in New Zealand in summer, and rot on the couch at home in LA.”

Chilling out at Kitekite Falls during a recent trip home to Aotearoa. Photo / @kieltutin Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Balance is a work in progress, and people can find themselves at the whim of the industry. “There is a huge element of sacrifice in this line of work if you want to get far in a timely manner,” Kiel says. “I try and take time where I can, but being hard-working and technically self-employed, you’re always hustling.”

While he loves the job, it’s important that great art doesn’t come at the expense of people’s wellbeing. “This is a creative field that people pursue because of their passion, and too many instances occur where their passion is exploited.”

What’s next?

The diversity of his work – something he loves – means myriad new experiences and challenges. “Getting to enter new fields of entertainment through dance excites me,” he says. “I would love to do theatre, like Broadway or the West End, film, dabble more in music and acting. I’m excited to expand!”

Kiel is tight-lipped about what’s on the calendar for this year. “I’ve got some exciting work coming up with one of my favourite K-pop artists, getting to work and collaborate on some new music and live performances, that’s all I can say!” Beyond that, with Coachella under his belt – a few times in fact – he’s got his eye on Glastonbury. “One day.”

The best advice he can offer for those wanting to follow in his steps is to back yourself. “You have to be your biggest cheerleader,” he says. “There’s no clear road map for choreographers and dancers other than working f***ing hard to gain the skills you need to thrive.”

Kiel Tutin’s favourite things

In Aotearoa ... I have so many great memories of the Coromandel Peninsula, Matarangi, Pāuanui, Whangamatā. Summer trips with friends are unbeatable.

The best place for a hike is ... Literally anywhere in New Zealand? Nothing beats a fresh-air trail.

Karangahape Rd restaurant Gemmayze Street is a favourite of Kiel's – and Viva, being chosen as the top restaurant in Auckland by Jesse Mulligan and Johanna Thornton for 2024. Photo / Babiche Martens

A favourite restaurant is ... Gemmayze Street in St Kevins Arcade in Auckland. Every. Single. Thing. On that menu is incredible.

For travel ... Top of my list since I was a kid has always been Egypt; I was obsessed with ancient Egypt – the pyramids and the gods. I still haven’t even stepped foot in South America, I want to see everything and everywhere!

An interesting Instagram to follow is the Green Party co-leader ... Honestly, the one I’m probably most inspired by is Chlöe Swarbrick. I can’t wait to hopefully vote for her as our Prime Minister one day.

Fantasia (1940) was a formative film for Kiel. Photo / Disney

A favourite classic film is ... Fantasia.

A contemporary film he loves is ... A philosophical thriller called After the Dark. It’s a bit corny, but it really makes you think. The whole film is a thought experiment.

A series that made an impact was ... The Good Place. It really made me look at life through a different lens and changed my perspective on so many things.

Janet McTeer and Jeff Goldblum play Hera and Zeus in Kaos. Photo / Netflix

The TV show he’s been loving lately is ... Kaos on Netflix. It’s a modern take on the Greek gods and it was so cleverly done, but alas, another cancelled series.

His beloved book is ... Harry Potter. It consumed my entire childhood. I was the kid in the corner of the party with my glasses on reading Harry Potter.

Clothing he’s on the lookout for is outerwear ... I’ve been really into finding good jackets lately; I don’t get to wear them often in LA.

Favourite fashion ... I love Saint Laurent’s fits and tailoring, it’s always so sleek and classic.

Saint Laurent spring-summer 2025. Photo / Saint Laurent

For jewellery ... I pretty much exclusively wear Stolen Girlfriends Club and have for over 10 years.

For skincare ... I try and keep my routine super simple, I love the Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% from The Ordinary.

Inspiring creatives include ... Girls Aloud, Lorde, Michael Bublé, BLACKPINK, Bastille, Sabrina Carpenter, Troye Sivan, Taylor Swift.

Exciting him right now is ... Pop girls in music, who are really having their moment this year. There are so many creative women spearheading pop culture and the content we’ve been getting is ridiculously good.

As far as a favourite album goes it’s ... Impossible to just pick one, but let’s go with Melodrama, Lorde.

In the morning he listens to ... the Wicked soundtrack – religiously.

More cool Kiwis

Inspiring New Zealanders tell us about their lives.

Lucy Blakiston Is Back In Blenheim. The media whizz tells Viva there’s a lot to like about the Marlborough town (and where to get the best mince and cheese pie).

Marlin’s Dreaming Frontman Semisi Ma’ia’i On His Favourite Places In Dunedin. The musician shares the best spots in his hometown, from music venues to restaurants.

Lorde On Life After Death. Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor discusses the weight of expectation and whether there’s utopia in her dystopia.

Fashion Designer James Dobson’s Favourite Places In Wellington. ‘Moving to Wellington has expanded my world a lot.’