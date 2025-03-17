With a new EP, a fresh perspective and a style all his own, New Zealand’s Jack Panther is carving out his place in a city that thrives on creativity. He talks to Tom Rose about his approach to style.

Since moving to London in April 2023, alt-pop artist Jack Panther has stepped into a whole new world - both physically and creatively. Nearly 19,000km from Aotearoa, the UK capital’s dynamic energy and cultural buzz are ones any musician would be lucky to tap into.

While Londoners hunkered down through their drawn-out winter, Jack has been preparing to debut a new body of work, building anticipation with his latest singles, Changes and Why Don’t We.

His third EP, when i’m feeling better we can dream together, dropped on March 14 - a project meticulously crafted over three and a half years, shaped by his experiences in Aotearoa and London. He’s “excited to have this baby out in the world” and hopes his latest sound resonates with fans and new listeners alike.

But the EP’s release isn’t the crescendo of Jack’s year, which he says has been “fun, blossoming and hectic” so far. With a three-stop tour ahead, he’ll play in London next week before heading Downunder in May for his first-ever Melbourne show. After which he’ll return home to Tāmaki Makaurau for the first time since his move, putting on a self-described homecoming concert at Morningside’s Big Fan on May 10.

Viva caught up with Jack ahead of his EP release and tour - not just to talk music, but to explore his personal style and how it pays homage to his identity and artistry.

Jack Panther's latest EP, when i'm feeling better we could dream together, lands on March 14. Photo / Connor Lambert

Describe your personal style.

My personal style almost always has a bit of muted colour. Nostalgic for sure, I always love mixing vintage with new. More recently, I’ve been diving into 70s looks, wearing muted blue and purple silk shirts, and styling it with more modern trousers and shoes.

What influences your fashion sense?

When making music, I really consider and think about the sonic and visual world it lives in. With this new era of music, it really lends itself to a more vintage, streetwear and sweater look. The music is incredibly organic, using lots of real-life instruments, with influences of folk and rock, and it just wouldn’t feel right wearing something super new or high fashion.

Working with my dear friend Marti Salip Ventura in styling the videos for Changes and Why Won’t We, we really dived deep into each concept, the story behind the song and let that influence a lot of the stylistic choices.

Jack Panther's look in the Changes music video takes notes from his contemporary music style. Photo / Shyam Patel

What’s your favourite item of clothing and why?

My Panther hat (which I seem to wear in almost every photo ever taken of me). With a slight trucker look to it, I feel as though it can blend into something casual but also adapt it to soften up a look with a shirt.

How do you put a look together? Do you think it through the night before (or even weeks in advance) or do you let your mood in the morning guide you?

I WISH I was a night-before planner. I’ll usually let the feel of the morning dictate what I’m going to wear. If I have a show coming up, I’ll be planning this for a week or so in advance. I’ll often start with an item which excites me (e.g. a new shirt) and build the outfit around what compliments that.

What comes first, accessories or clothes, and why?

For me, almost always clothes. When I’m headed out and I want to feel cute, I always put on something I feel excited about. I focus on what gives me confidence!

Jack in Bang & Ulofsen's Bond St store for a performance in December 2024.

Do you listen to any music when getting dressed in the morning?

I really began deep-diving into Clairo’s album Sling. I can understand how to some people it’s a challenging listen, but while it’s been colder here in London I was playing it almost every morning when showering, getting dressed etc. To me this album is so bittersweet, mellow and clean, kind of like having a cup of tea first thing in the morning - good for the soul.

Who do you dress for and why?

The older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve dressed for myself. I’ve really begun to understand that fashion is an expression of oneself. Similarly to my music, I’ve just decided to do things more for myself, what feels good and focus less on others' opinions.

Do you talk about clothes with friends or family?

Absolutely, I love scouting charity/vintage shops with friends and putting outfits together. I think it’s such a beautiful way to catch up with a friend whilst supporting local.

Jack Panther: "I always put on something I feel excited about." Photo / Izaac Beever

What was your relationship with fashion growing up?

I was never afraid to express myself as a kid! I was always super playful with whatever I wore and never really cared about whatever people thought. I remember when I was super young, I broke my arm and had a bright pink cast - I think that really shows what I was like as a kid.

What’s one of your earliest fashion memories?

As most kids with older sisters, I was put in a lot of dresses as a kid and honestly I rocked it! It was so fun and I have such wonderful memories of just being able to be a kid and have fun with fashion and expressing myself as I wanted to.

Young Jack showing off his bright pink cast to a newborn lamb.

How has your relationship to fashion changed since your teenage years?

I look back and photos of myself as a teen and want to scream at that confused, Kesha-loving kid and tell him off for wearing bright red chinos. Now I’ve got much more of a pulse for what I think suits me. Of course, there’s a side of me that’ll always be willing to take a fashion risk, but I just think that now the risks are a lot less ugly.

What piece of clothing have you inherited that’s particularly special to you?

I have a Seiko watch my Dad gave to me a few years ago. He wore it himself for so many years, so it’s incredibly personal to me and wear it every day. Even though I’m across the other side of the world, I can look at it and think of him.

Jack on break during a live recording session. Photo / Shyam Patel

What item in your wardrobe have you worn to death?

My blue-grey sweater I got from a Beach Brains sample sale. I’ve always been a big fan of their clothes and this sweater is so gorgeous. I’ve been lucky enough to work with Beach Brains for a few shows now.

What item should you wear more but shouldn’t?

I have this brilliant blue, faux-fur coat Beach Brains gave to me a few years ago. I wish I had an excuse to wear it daily.

Where do you love to shop?

I’m obsessed with Edit. I’ve only ever been able to afford a couple of items from there, but if I could, I’d buy everything there. I am always blown by the choice of designs and how long they last.

Jack wearing the Route One Sparks Knitted Sweater. Photo / Shyam Patel

Who inspires you?

I’m incredibly inspired by Perfume Genius! The mixture of femininity and grit in his styling is awesome.

Who are your favourite designers, and why?

I love Beach Brains, YMC, Jimmy D (of course) and Alexander J Hayes (who makes some incredible things I’ve been lucky enough to wear).

What items are on your wish list right now?

Anything and everything from YMC (You Must Create)!

Jack credits Perfume Genius as the inspiration behind his grunge aesthetic. Photo / Thomas Farries

What do you find challenging or frustrating about shopping, clothes or fashion?

I really have to be in the right mood to shop! I’m also pretty particular with the clothes I buy, so it’ll often be I don’t find anything then I find one store and want to get everything in there.

How do clothes and fashion help you shape your identity?

One of the beautiful things about music is that there are many forms of media that come within the package also, e.g. photoshoots, music videos etc. Fashion adds such a strong aesthetic and vibe to anything visual. Fashion lets me access parts of my voice in places that sometimes my music doesn’t do.

What has fashion taught you about yourself?

It’s okay to be playful. I’ve always been a bit nervous to experiment, but I think you need to in order to find your voice.

What’s the best style advice anyone has ever given you?

“Fashion is a way of expressing yourself.” I just think it never gets old as a piece of advice. I think whenever I get stuck on what to wear I often just ask myself how am I feeling?

