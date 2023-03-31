Sit back, tune in: This week, find gritty, energetic tracks from a New Zealand rising star, a deeply moving body of work built around an enchanting voice (and a cello) and an exciting anniversary release from Sharon Van Etten.

Vera Ellen — Ideal Home Noise

Ideal Home Noise is href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/viva/culture/vera-ellen-is-in-a-new-era/N3LFE2JLWNGKHJ442Q2I3LRBUA/" target="_blank">Vera Ellen’s sophomore outing for Flying Nun, hot on the heels of winning last year’s Best Alternative Artist at the 2022 Aotearoa Music Awards. It was recorded at Wellington studio The Surgery with Ben Lemi (Trinity Roots, French for Rabbits and Dawn Diver) holding down production and engineering duties. Ellen steps out with 13 new and engaging tracks, bursting with confidence, while detailing recent challenges. There’s a new-found bounce and energy within this album, where synths, bass and drums offer a solid platform for Ellen to deliver catchy, gritty and cathartic anthems: check Imposter, Carpenter and Prayer Ambulance. It’s a strong second outing from this rising star, one which should see her feature heavily in the 2023 Aotearoa Music Awards.

Record label: Flying Nun

Release date: Out now

Listen to: Carpenter

For fans of: Womb, Look Blue Go Purple and The Beths.

Lucinda Chua — Yian

South London-based singer, songwriter, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Lucinda Chua unveils her debut album for 4AD. Chua began her musical journey at the age of 3, learning music by ear, using the Suzuki method (whereby young children are taught music in the same way they would a native language). Music has now become a way of life, a form of self-expression and healing for Chua. Yian is a deeply moving body of work, built around Chua’s enchanting voice and her beloved cello. Here ambient compositions sit side by side with pop and R ‘n’ B nocturnes. Chua cleverly layers minimal electronica and vocal harmonies, offering us space to breathe, contemplate and recentre.

Record label: 4AD

Release date: Out now

Listen to: Echo

For fans of: Beth Gibbons (Portishead), Elizabeth Fraser and Enya.

Lonnie Holley — Oh Me Oh My

Artist and composer Lonnie Holley draws reference from his painful childhood, when he was abducted and later suffered abuse in state care. Oh Me Oh My highlights Holley’s distinct vocal style, where spoken and sung streams of consciousness are layered over sparse electronica, all carefully woven together by producer Jacknife Lee (REM, Modest Mouse). Lee helps Holley edit and condense the deeply felt lyrical content, with the assistance of a stellar cast of guest vocalists, including Michael Stipe, Sharon Van Etten, Bon Iver and Moor Mother. Oh Me Oh My is a challenging listen, the content contained, and Holley’s vocal style maybe not be for everyone but those who persist will find wonder within this album.

Record label: Jagjaguwar

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Gil Scott-Heron, Gurrumul and Bon Iver.

Ali Farka Toure — Voyageur

An essential collection of archival material, recorded between 1991 and 2004, lovingly curated and produced by his son Vieux Farka Toure and World Circuit’s Nick Gold. Toure is revered for his distinctive style and this Malian guitarist has left a lasting imprint on world music and music in general. These recordings flow seamlessly from one to the other, so much so that it’s easy to forget they’re taken from varying sessions and recorded in different locations — a true testament to the musician himself and the enduring nature of these timeless recordings.

Record label: World Circuit

Release date: Out now

Listen to: Safari

For fans of: Vieux Farka Toure, Toumani Diabate and Tinariwen.

Sharon Van Etten — Tramp (anniversary edition)

Written and recorded over a period of 14 months and released in early 2012, Tramp received worthy critical and commercial success. The album marks a few firsts: Sharon Van Etten’s first for US indie label Jagjaguwar and Aaron Dessner at the controls, handling production. Much has changed for these two over the past decade: Van Etten has toured the world and released three more excellent albums, including career highlight Remind Me Tomorrow, while Dessner has become producer du jour (Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Gracie Adams). Tramp has been reissued by Jagjaguwar, including a previously unreleased track and new liner notes from Dessner. It’s a raw and personal record, with strong folk and Americana roots and alternative-punk leanings — a must for Van Etten fans or a great place to start if you’re unfamiliar with her work.

Record label: Jagjaguwar

Release date: Out now

Listen to: Serpents

For fans of: The National, Big Thief and Patti Smith.

Peter Baker is a local industry stalwart with 30 years’ experience and musical tastes from 80s electronic through to reggae, soul, jazz and country. If you’re lucky, you’ll find him in Tāmaki Makaurau behind the counter at Marbecks.co.nz, sharing his love of music. Read his album recommendations on Viva every Saturday. Previously: The Veils’ new album and other things you need to hear.