Record reviewer Peter Baker brings you the releases you need to know about. This week, a double album drenched in poolside yarns and Californian sunsets, rock band The Veils takes on torment and trepidation, and the return of a genre-defying landmark.

New music

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA — ‘V’

V was initially sketched-out during the pandemic and created between Palm Springs, California and Hilo, Hawaii, with contributions from Ruban Nielson’s fellow family members, including brother Kody, father Chris and Unknown Mortal Orchestra bandmate Jake Portrait. Fourteen songs have been handpicked from these sessions, making up UMO’s first double album — a bold move these days, but we’ve come to expect nothing but bold and courageous things from Ruban Nielson. Drawing references from family tales, poolside yarns, AOR playlisting, California sunsets and historical injustices, Ruban takes us on a journey, one that stops by Paisley Park in Minneapolis and Hitsville Studios in Detroit, soaking up every essence of these magical musical establishments and creating an early contender for album of the year.

Record label: Jahjaguwar

Release date: Out now

Listen to: ‘Weekend Run’

For fans of: Prince, Connan Mockasin and Stevie Wonder

US GIRLS — ‘BLESS THIS MESS’

Meg Remy, the creative force behind US Girls, is a highly respected experimental pop artist and producer. Meg emerged from the eclectic Toronto music scene over a decade ago. When Meg leans into something, whether that be funk, R ‘n’ B, boogie or straight-up pop, she really leans in and the listener becomes fully immersed in her musical creation. Bless This Mess is no exception. Here we see her embrace post-disco and all that goes with it: big feels, immaculate production and catchy tunes. A good time record, produced in the strangest of times.

Record label: Rough Trade

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Madonna, Evelyn “Champagne” King and Janet Jackson

MDOU MOCTAR — ‘NIGER VOL. 1′ AND ‘NIGER VOL. 2′

Recent Womad 2023 highlights, Mdou Moctar continue their rich and prolific vein, finally unveiling vinyl formats for the Niger EP series (having previously been available digitally) culled from the Mdou Moctar mixtape series where anything and everything was captured, in true DIY spirit. This series featured recordings of tour bus conversations, cell phone voice memos, impromptu house parties and soundboard recordings from live shows around the world. Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 capture the band at weddings, picnics and rehearsals with all material being recorded in Mdou Moctar’s home country of Niger, offering extended alternate versions and powerful frenetic live cuts of their Sabbath-fuelled desert rock/blues. Also worth hunting down is their critically acclaimed release from 2021, Afrique Victime.

Record label: Matador

Record label: Matador

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Tinarwen, Imarhan and GOAT

THE VEILS — ‘…AND OUT OF THE VOID CAME LOVE’

Aotearoa’s Finn Andrews is the central force behind The Veils. Over the past two decades, he — with the help of a small rotating cast of established musicians — has become one of our most respected groups. Andrews is not one to rest on his laurels. Since the release of 2016′s Total Depravity, he has released an excellent solo album, toured the world multiple times, appeared in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks: The Return and become a father. ...And Out of the Void Came Love is a double album, giving Finn and co just under 60 minutes to explore tales of torment and trepidation, life and love. It’s easily Finn’s most adventurous and rewarding album to date (which is saying something because The Runaway Found is a classic).

Record label: Banish From The Universe

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Nick Cave, Crowded House and Scott Walker

Available again

DE LA SOUL — ‘THREE FEET HIGH AND RISING’

Released in 1989, this genre-defying and genre-defining album from De La Soul has been in limbo for well over a decade. Cursed by its use of over 60 samples, record company apathy and the rise of the digital age, it’s been almost impossible to buy or stream anything from De La Soul’s early career. Thanks to Chrysalis Records, this daisy-age classic has been given a new life. Three Feet High and Rising sounds as fresh and vibrant now as it did back in ‘89, full of magnificent wordplay, funky bass and sophisticated use of samples. A landmark album, which others are measured against; one that professed free thinking, love and peace. An absolute classic!

Record label: Chrysalis

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Digable Planets, A Tribe Called Quest and Souls Of Mischief

Peter Baker is a local industry stalwart with 30 years’ experience and musical tastes from 80s electronic through to reggae, soul, jazz and country. If you’re lucky, you’ll find him in Tāmaki Makaurau behind the counter at Marbecks.co.nz, sharing his love of music. Read his album recommendations on Viva every Saturday.