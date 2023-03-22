How Kurt Vile Keeps His Cool

On record, he may often sound dazed and confused but the American alt-rock hero Kurt Vile knows what’s going on. The first thing he says when Viva zooms into his home in Philadelphia is, “I hope you’re alright with that crazy storm. I heard how bad Auckland got hit.”

Our interview is to talk about his upcoming New Zealand tour, which kicks off in Auckland tomorrow night, but first I need to update him on the flood situation. The psych-pop artist has a keener interest than most musos who visit because he’s been here a lot over the years, winning over new fans each time, beginning with his triumphant set at Laneway 2014, and then progressing through headline gigs at the Kings Arms, the Powerstation and now Auckland’s Town Hall.

In that time he’s released handfuls of albums, including Lotta Sea Lice, a collaboration with Courtney Barnett, whose hazy, languid vibes can’t help but slow you down and perk you up.

Perhaps it’s a symptom of being in our Aotearoa bubble for too long but I admit I’m surprised the rest of the world had heard about our recent catastrophic climate event.

“Yeah, I heard about it,” he says. “I didn’t know what parts of Auckland, but I knew it was pretty bad.”

If there was a sliver of a silver lining to those torrential rain clouds it’s that it finally sparked serious discussion around climate change, especially within those with a previous track record of denialism.

“Yeah, only the blatant monsters won’t say ‘climate change’ now,” he says. “It’s getting pretty divided … I don’t know. It just seems like it’s a power game, really. Like, if people can act like assholes they will.”

“I keep it like a hippie or a Buddhist of sorts. I’m not saying I’m a Buddhist, but I like the Buddhist quote, ‘Your true home is in the here and now.’ I’m always trying to do that, you know," says Kurt. Photo / Supplied

Living in America must, I suggest, drive him bonkers. From the outside looking in, the view is of a growing, deepening divide over everything from women’s rights to LBGTQ rights, to African-Americans’ lives to climate change and even basic democratic rights like the ability to freely vote.

“Yeah, I think at the root of it there are people who want to capitalise on people being divided. People are triggered on their cell phones. It’s pretty messed up. I try and just, like, be present. I believe in what I believe in and I want to help where possible. You know, I’ve almost had a heart attack so many times for varying reasons, for a long time. When Trump was in office, that was even more of making you feel like a crazy person. But it’s never perfect. We all want it to be, but it’s hard. I’m like a wounded animal, honestly.” Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

It’s strange to hear Kurt getting worked up, although given the topic, it’s understandable. But his general aura is so cruisy. Put on one of his albums and it’s like an audio relaxant. His laid-back stoner vibes and fuzzy guitars sound like a lazy afternoon sitting out on the porch.

“I keep it like a hippie or a Buddhist of sorts. I’m not saying I’m a Buddhist, but I like the Buddhist quote, ‘Your true home is in the here and now.’ I’m always trying to do that, you know. Life gets in the way sometimes, but that’s your ultimate zone. I just stay in my own world a little bit.”

On Thursday night we all get to visit his world when he kicks off his national tour at Auckland’s Town Hall, before heading to Christchurch and finishing up in Wellington.

“I’m excited,” he smiles. “You’re my people. I can’t wait to get back.”

These aren’t the feel-good empty words of an international star. Vile’s spent a good chunk of time here, even driving around the South Island with his family.

“I felt like I was on another planet, like I was on the edge of the Earth, about to fall into some surrealist atmosphere. I mean, it’s just so beautiful over there. I love the history. And it’s amazing too because the music is damaged and fried and strangely noisy but pretty in some weird way.”

"I believe in what I believe in and I want to help where possible." Photo / Supplied

But for right now he’s keen to get on stage and once again play for his people.

He says he’s digging the post-pandemic era, not just because the world’s opened back up after the lockdowns and quarantines but because he feels there’s more purpose now. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“People are just more real or something. Everyone knows why they’re [at gigs]. I do like being home too. I sit around, listen to jazz records and read books and take it slow in between.”

He smiles and says, “It’s the perfect balance. I try to be present wherever I am and I feel like I do that now.”

Kurt Vile and The Violators play Auckland on Thursday, Christchurch on Saturday and Wellington on Sunday.