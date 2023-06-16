Record reviewer Peter Baker brings you the releases you need to know about. This week’s picks include a confident release from Ōtautahi artist Lukas Mayo, a record that seeks out the positive, and a catchy return from some rock ‘n’ roll juggernauts.

Pickle Darling — Laundromat

Pickle Darling is the alias of Ōtautahi Christchurch artist and producer Lukas Mayo. Their new album, Laundromat, is their first for burgeoning US indie label Father/Daughter Records, where they count Body Parts, Moaning Lisa and Soft Cat as label mates.

Laundromat is a confident and assured outing. Here, Mayo is obviously enjoying their craft and relishing their newfound living and recording environment, where routines are forged and interruptions are minimal.

Often pigeonholed as “indie bedroom pop”, this labelling is too obvious and doesn’t do their work justice. Comparisons to Sufjan Stevens and mid-career REM are easily made, but Mayo distills these critical influences into something fresh and captivating. Laundromat is a sophisticated album from a very talented rising star.

Record label: Father/Daughter Records

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Sufjan Stevens, Erny Belle, and Iron & Wine.

Jenny Lewis — Joy’All

Jenny Lewis splits her time between Los Angeles and Nashville, two cities that have played influential roles in her life. Lewis’ acting career began at the age of 4 with roles in TV shows such as The Twilight Zone, The Golden Girls, Baywatch and Murder, She Wrote. Music was always her calling and, by the early 2000s, she was lead singer, rhythm guitarist and keyboardist for the indie rock band Rilo Kiley.

When Rilo Kiley disbanded in 2014, she embarked on an impressive solo career. In addition to working with the likes of Vampire Weekend, Postal Service and Bright Eyes, 2021 saw her hand-picked to support Harry Styles through his North American stadium tour.

Her childhood has been an endless source of lyrical material, from an absentee musician father on the road all the time, to her Vegas entertainer mother who struggled with drug addiction. Joy’All comes after a traumatic few years, the passing of both her parents and the end of a long-term relationship. Yet, from all this, Joy’All is full of catchy earworms and upbeat melodies. Here, Lewis seeks out the positive and her new album will bring joy to all.

Record label: Blue Note Records

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Fleetwood Mac, Julia Jacklin, and Neko Case.

Dudu Tassa and Jonny Greenwood — Jarak Qaribak

Dudu Tassa and Jonny Greenwood have known each other for a long period of time. They share vast admiration for each other’s talents and a collective desire to push boundaries. Greenwood is famous for his guitar work with Radiohead, and Dudu is a celebrated Israeli singer, musician and producer.

The year 2009 saw them collaborate for the first time, where Jonny played guitar on ‘Eize Yom’, a track on Dudu’s 2009 album Basof Mitraglim Le’Hakol, and in 2017 Radiohead invited Dudu Tassa and the Kuwaitis to support them throughout their North American tour.

‘Jarak Qaribak’ translates roughly to ‘Your Neighbour Is Your Friend’. All songs feature singers from all over the Middle East, and in keeping with the album’s title, each singer takes a turn at a tune from a country other than their own. Middle Eastern rhythms merge with sonic soundscapes and authentic vocal artistry. Jarak Qaribak is an astonishing accomplishment, where boundaries are broken, borders are dismissed and inclusion and unity are celebrated.

Record label: World Circuit

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Radiohead and Shye Ben Tzur.

Queens of the Stone Age — In Times New Roman

Led by founding member Josh Homme, giants of methane-fuelled desert rock Queens of the Stone Age return with their eighth studio album and their first in over five years. The recording and mixing of In Times New Roman took place at Josh Homme’s Pink Duck Studios and the album was produced by the band and mixed by Mark Rankin.

It is obvious this quintet is at the height of their powers, harnessing their talents for this in live-in-a-room recording, marrying all the quintessential QOTSA trademarks, while each song twists and turns through a myriad of sonic soundscapes, including psychedelia, glam rock, desert blues and heavy metal. In Times New Roman is a confident and undeniably catchy return from these juggernauts of high-octane rock ‘n’ roll.

Record label: Matador

Release date: Out now

For fans of: David Bowie, Fu Manchu, and Wolfmother.

Ken Boothe — Essential Artist Collection

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1948, Ken Boothe is a Jamaican vocalist with a very distinctive style and range. During his long career, he achieved international success and critical acclaim, confirming him as one of Jamaica’s finest vocalists, with a string of hits that appealed to both reggae traditionalists and mainstream audiences.

Continuing this fine range of Essential Artist Collections, Trojan Records has lovingly compiled this career-spanning best-of, which highlights Boothe’s trademark vibrato and timbre vocals. Included are ‘Everything I Own’, ‘Walk Away from Love‘, ‘Silver Words’ and his take on the Bill Withers classic ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’. An excellent collection spotlighting one of Jamaica’s often-overlooked treasures.

Record label: Trojan Records

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Bob Marley, John Holt and Derrick Morgan.

Peter Baker is a local industry stalwart with 30 years of experience and musical tastes from 80s electronic through to reggae, soul, jazz and country. If you’re lucky, you’ll find him in Tāmaki Makaurau behind the counter at Marbecks.co.nz, sharing his love of music. Read his album recommendations on Viva every Saturday.