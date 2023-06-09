Record reviewer Peter Baker brings you the releases you need to know about. This week’s headliners include the resonant voice and discordant strings of King Krule, an artist cementing her star potential, and a soaring, jazzy compilation album.

King Krule — Space Heavy

Space Heavy is the fourth studio album from Archy Marshall, released under the moniker King Krule. Signed to distinguished UK independent label XL Records and written from 2020 to 2022, Marshall sketched ideas for Space Heavy on the many commutes between London and Liverpool, the two cities he currently calls home.

To complete the recording process, Marshall enlisted long-time collaborator and music producer (and mixer on Benee’s ‘Supalonely’ and ‘Hey U X’) Dilip Harris, and fellow bandmates Ignacio Salvadores, George Bass, James Wilson and Jack Towell. Space Heavy carries Marshall’s trademark sonic textures, where he layers rhythmic post-punk bass, angular guitar riffs, and discordant saxophone with his blistering lyrical observations. Space Heavy is both full of space and heavy on context; easily Marshall’s most complete work to date.

Record label: XL

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Ariel Pink, Conan Mockasin, and A Certain Ratio.

Jayda G — Guy

Canadian-born Jayda G now resides in London, and the Grammy-nominated writer, DJ, producer, campaigner and broadcaster is back with a new album for electronic duo Coldcut’s legendary label, Ninja Tune. It’s been a busy few years for Jayda G, collaborating with Fred Again on their Grammy-nominated single ‘Both of Us’, remixing tracks for the likes of Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa, doing sets at Glastonbury and Coachella, curating an outstanding DJ Kicks compilation, all whilst working on her new album, Guy.

Guy is co-produced by Jack Penate (Sault, David Byrne and Adele), the pair effortlessly marry soul, R ‘n’ B, and pop with Jayda G’s trademark house cuts. Determined for Guy to be a meaningful affair, Jayda G revisits audio files recorded by her late father, offering poignant interludes and insights into the challenges of African Americans, life, grief, death and understanding. More than just a feel-good dance record, Guy is an exciting blend of sophisticated electronic music and R ‘n’ B feels.

Record label: Ninja Tune

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Fourtet, SZA, and Peggy Gou.

Arlo Parks — My Soft Machine

Arlo Parks releases her highly anticipated sophomore album, My Soft Machine, the follow-up to Parks' critically acclaimed debut Collapsed in Sunbeams. That debut record received two Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album, won the Brit Award for Best New Artist, and received the Hyundai Mercury Prize. Park has garnered some serious attention over the past few years and her fans include Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Lorde, Florence Welch, Michelle Obama, Phoebe Bridgers (who features on this album) and Massive Attack.

It was recorded between London and Los Angeles, with producers Paul Epworth (Adele, Rihanna), Ariel Rechtshaid (Adele, Little Boots), Romil Hemnani (Brockhampton), Buddy Ross (Frank Ocean) and Carter Lang (SZA).

Drawing from her own experiences, Parks offers us a glimpse into mid-20s anxiety, falling in love for the first time and navigating life’s many hurdles. Pulling from her numerous influences, Parks swings from 90s shoegaze (a strong touchstone for Parks) to shimmering R ‘n’ B and elegant hip-hop. An outstanding sophomore release from this rising star who is set to return to these shores in August.

Record label: Transgressive

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Sudan Archives, Solange, and Lorde.

The Circling Sun — Spirits

Iconic London-based Soundway Records initially specialised in re-issues and compilations of African, Caribbean, Latin and Asian music (50s to 80s). For the last decade, label founder Miles Cleret has found signage with numerous Australasian-based funk and jazz combos, adding Lord Echo, Julien Dyne, Flamingo Pier and The Lahaar to an ever-increasing Soundway roster.

The latest addition is the highly regarded collective The Circling Sun, comprising of some of Aotearoa’s freshest and most accomplished funk and jazz musicians, including Julien Dyne, Guy Harrison, Cory Champion and more. Perhaps created while circling the sun, this collective channels the greats of spiritual jazz (Sun Ra, Alice Coltrane, Don Cherry), each harnessing their instrument perfectly, while harmonious transporting us to places afar. A stunning debut that should see this collective travel far.

Record label: Soundway

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Kamasi Washington, Alice Coltrane, and Yussef Kamaal.

This Is the Kit — Careful of You Keepers

British musician Kate Stables has been writing, recording and performing under the alias of This Is the Kit for well over a decade. Now based in Paris, she’s about to release her second album, Careful of You Keepers, for Rough Trade Records. Stables counts Sharon Van Etten and Aaron Dessner of The National as fans and friends, having toured and collaborated with both throughout her career.

Stables elegantly tackles the fragility of our world, reflecting on ever-changing situations, relationships and responsibilities while acknowledging that, as everything changes, everything stays the same. Here, Stables channels many influences, including PJ Harvey, Tori Amos, The Velvet Underground and Joni Mitchell, while guided by producer Gruff Rhys (Super Furry Animals). Stables and co deliver an excellent listen, weaving folk balladry and upbeat alternative country with tales of modern-day triumphs and defeats.

Record label: Rough Trade

Release date: Out now

For fans of: Laura Veirs, Tiny Ruins, and Nadia Reid.

