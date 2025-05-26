The 6 Best Beauty Destinations In Tāhuna-Queenstown, According To A Beauty Editor

From sprawling department stores to luxurious day spas, we uncovered six of the best beauty hotspots in the deep south.

There’s a multitude of reasons to visit Tāhuna-Queenstown at any time of the year, not just during ski season.

Whether you’re an adventurous type who delights in thrill-seeking experiences or prefer to be parked up by the fire with a glass of red at one of the many wineries on Queenstown’s outskirts, there’s no shortage of things to do in the deep South.

Now, beauty lovers have another reason to visit the ski resort town, with a growing number of beauty department stores and day spas cropping up from Frankton to the CBD.

On the ground to celebrate the latest in a string of beauty stores to open in the town’s premier shopping precinct, beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti reveals the six best beauty destinations in Tāhuna-Queenstown to visit during your next trip.

Shops

The facade at O'Connells is designed to emulate the sprawling mountainscape surrounding Queenstown.

T Galleria by DFS

Tāhuna-Queenstown’s luxury shopping scene received a worthy upgrade in 2022, when the historic O’Connells building was reimagined into a high-end precinct.

The glittering jewel in the building's crown? T Galleria by DFS, Queenstown's first department store.

In the three years since its opening, it has quickly become a go-to for lovers of designer labels, not least for its sprawling beauty department that combines science-backed skincare and high-end fragrances in one location.

The store promises an elevated take on duty-free shopping, minus the need for queueing at customs.

Gucci Beauty is one of the luxury makeup brands you can expect to find at T Galleria by DFS.

In addition to the many luxury fashion labels on offer – think Chloe, Kenzo and Alexander McQueen – there’s a wide-reaching selection of beauty offerings, with a variety of skincare, fragrance, makeup, body care, hair care and more.

Beauty aficionados will obsess over cult-favourite makeup from Giorgio Armani, Gucci Beauty and Dior, skincare lovers can select from high-end formulations from the likes of La Mer and La Prairie, while fragrance buffs will delight over the selection of scents by Givenchy, Jo Malone London, Hugo Boss and Tom Ford. Plus so, so much more.

Local skincare brands are also in the mix, with Alpine Silk, Antipodes, Raaie and Wild Ferns gracing the shelves.

Located inside O’Connells, 30 Camp St, Queenstown CBD. Dfs.com

Chemist Warehouse

New Zealand's largest pharmacy retailer celebrated an exciting milestone earlier this week when it opened the doors to its 60th store: a multi-level shop in the heart of Queenstown's CBD.

Chemist Warehouse New Zealand chief executive Azman Haroon was there for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 21, in front of a horde of beauty media and influencers flown from Auckland to mark the occasion.

The upper level comprises Ultra Beauty, Chemist Warehouse’s luxury arm. It includes a wall of high-end fragrances from brands like Le Labo, Diptyque, Byredo and Creed.

Ultra Beauty is separated into two distinct zones, starting with floor-to-ceiling displays bedecked with makeup from Revlon, NYX, Maybelline New York, L’Oreal Paris, CoverGirl, MCo Beauty, Nude By Nature and more, plus nail care from Sally Hansen and Essie.

Skin and haircare sit to the right of the staircase, a spacious and serene area with ample room to browse skincare from the likes of Antipodes, Trilogy, Dermalogica, CeraVe, La Roche-Posay, and Bioderma, plus haircare from Olaplex, Eleven Australia, Redken, L’Oreal and Matrix.

Downstairs, you’ll find Chemist Warehouse’s signature offerings, with row upon row of pharmaceutical goods, wellbeing powders and potions, vitamins and supplements, discount beauty essentials, baby care, household products, plus a counter to fill prescriptions.

32 Rees St, Queenstown CBD. Chemistwarehouse.co.nz

The vibrant storefront of Mecca Queenstown.

Mecca Queenstown

The Australian beauty giant had its sights set on the deep south for some time, so it was with much anticipation that the Mecca team opened two bricks-and-mortar stores in the Otago region in four months – Queenstown in December last year and Dunedin in March this year.

Expect to see skincare, makeup, hair care and more from some of the biggest names in beauty at this concept store in Queenstown’s vibrant shopping precinct, alongside a selection of Mecca-owned brands including Mecca Cosmetica, Mecca Maxima and Kit.

As far as in-store services go, the Mecca Queenstown team offer makeup services and lessons, express skincare treatments, fragrance consultations and tiered Beauty Loop shopping benefits.

31/33 Beach Street, Queenstown CBD. Mecca.com

Spas

The Well Spa is located within the premises of Eichardt's Hotel.

The Well Spa

Tucked away in a side street in Queenstown’s city fringe, The Well Spa promises a moment of calm with its suite of signature spa treatments that care for mind, body and soul.

It’s one of the newer day spas on the scene, having opened late last year within the premises of Eichardt’s Private Hotel. Hotel guests and the general public are welcome to book in for one of The Well Spa’s relaxing and rejuvenating treatments.

The team is well-versed in catering to the needs of dehydrated skin, which is especially common given Queenstown’s high altitude (and subsequently drier air).

Every bespoke treatment is created with optimum hydration in mind, harnessing the moisturising benefits of New Zealand-made ingredients including mānuka honey.

Products from local beauty brands including Embodyme, Tronque and Nellie Tier are on offer, alongside a curated edit of global favourites like The Beauty Chef and Phi Cosmeceuticals.

11 Earl St, Queenstown CBD. Thewellspa.co.nz

Moss Spa's Queenstown location is the second in the franchise, after first opening doors in Christchurch.

Moss Spa

Located within the bustling Five Mile Shopping Centre in Frankton, Moss Spa boasts a natural, earthy ambience with reclaimed wooden beams and cosy textures which foster a sense of calm from the moment you set foot inside.

The wider Queenstown region marks the second location for Moss Spa, with the first opening in Christchurch in 2019.

Here, advanced chemical peels, renewal facials, massage and grooming services sit alongside more niche treatments, including the new bacial (also known as a back facial), a new treatment designed to cleanse, exfoliate and hydrate the back region, culminating with a relaxing oil massage.

Moss Spa Queenstown incorporates natural elements to reflect the resort town's mountainous surrounds.

Another new treatment on the menu is CoreStone, a 60-minute experience which recruits the soothing warmth of heated soapstone, coupled with a deep pressure massage using long, smooth strokes.

Travelling with little ones? Treatments tailored to kids are sure to spoil your mini (aged 12 and under) with a pedicure, manicure, massage or facial available as express treatment ranging in length from 15-30 minutes.

Shop 36, 20 Grant Road, Five Mile Shopping Centre, Frankton. Mossspa.co.nz

Body Sanctum celebrated its 20th anniversary with a fresh new look.

Body Sanctum

This multi-award-winning day spa had a facelift of sorts in 2019, to mark its 20th anniversary and ensure guests were welcomed into a space befitting the high quality of treatments offered.

The urban oasis specialises in massages, relaxation or advanced facials (including its ever-popular hydrating mānuka honey facial), alongside a wide range of grooming treatments like waxing, nails, brows, lashes and tanning.

Planning on exploring one of the many hiking trails in Queenstown and its surrounds, or hitting the slopes? Consider booking in for a remedial massage from Body Sanctum’s mountain menu, which includes treatments geared towards active types.

Expect to see products from Aotearoa and across the Pacific line the shelves, including Pure Fiji, Skin Deep Mānuka Honey, Pure Source Rotorua Geothermal Mud and New Zealand Glacial Clay, all of which are also incorporated into treatments.

Don’t want to leave the comfort of your hotel room or Airbnb? Mobile services are also available.

Level 1, 10 Athol St, Queenstown. Bodysanctum.co.nz

