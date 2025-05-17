8 Of The Best Keratosis Pilaris Treatments To Try In 2025

Skin feeling rough, textured or bumpy? Here’s how to manage keratosis pilaris this winter.

Of all skin conditions, keratosis pilaris has the most inventive nicknames. It’s often referred to as KP, chicken skin, or strawberry skin, all apt descriptors of the collective of raised, red or bumpy texture that spread across arms, thighs, cheeks and more.

Flares are common in the cooler months, meaning now’s the perfect time to implement a consistent, body care routine to help manage it.

Don’t fall for the marketing trickery – while many treatments are touted to be able to banish bumps for good, unfortunately there’s no cure. But you can reduce its appearance by adding a suite of innovative products and treatments to your arsenal.

Below, we dive into the eight best treatments to manage keratosis pilaris during the cooler months.

What is keratosis pilaris?

Put simply, keratosis pilaris occurs when a hair follicle is blocked by a buildup of protein called keratin - or the same protein responsible for the health of hair, skin and nails.

This build-up, or plug, leads to small, hard bumps on skin, typically surrounded by redness, on upper arms, legs or buttocks.

At the same time, these plugs can stimulate an inflammation response in the skin, which is attributed to its redness.

It's often hereditary, but is most common for those with sensitive skin, or in conjunction with conditions like eczema or atopic dermatitis.

How to treat it

As we move steadily towards winter, take note: cool or dry climates can cause KP to worsen or become more noticeable.

This is largely due to the slowing down of skin cell turnover (shedding) when the skin is drier.

To ensure skin doesn’t dry out too much throughout the cooler months, avoid hot showers for prolonged periods, as this can serve to exacerbate dryness even further.

Consider investing in a humidifier, which helps to retain moisture in the air and minimise dryness.

Topical treatments to try

A consistent body care routine which prioritises gentle exfoliation and hydration is your best bet when it comes to managing KP.

Look out for key exfoliating ingredients like alpha-hydroxy or beta-hydroxy acids – including glycolic, salicylic and lactic acids - which help to gently loosen the glue that holds dead skin cells together, meaning they’re easier to slough away.

Urea is a more recent buzzy skincare ingredient worth noting. It’s categorised as a keratolytic, which works in a similar way to AHAs and BHAs by impacting the bonds between skin cells, causing the softening and shedding of dead skin cells.

As far as moisturisers go, consider products laden with ceramides to help support a healthy, hydrated skin barrier, alongside hyaluronic acid, glycerin and other humectant ingredients to draw moisture to the skin and keep it there.

Exfoliators

First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser with 10% AHA, $43, includes both chemical and physical exfoliants to decongest the top layer of skin, gently buffing away rough areas to reveal smooth, touchable skin underneath.

Weleda Birch Pearl Body Scrub, $22, exfoliates and detoxifies skin in one fell swoop thanks to the addition of natural beeswax pearls to slough away dead skin cells.

Paula’s Choice Skin Revealing Body Lotion with 10% AHA, $54, helps remove the build-up of dead skin cells, and is specifically formulated to improve the appearance of bumpy, rough skin on both arms and legs.

CeraVe Smoothing Cleanser, $20, is a gentle yet effective way to address rough or bumpy skin. Brimming with salicylic acid, this exfoliating cleanser removes dirt, oil and dead skin cells without stripping the skin’s natural barrier.

Moisturisers

Necessaire The Body Serum, $84, is formulated with five molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, alongside ceramides and niacinamide for deep, long-lasting hydration that works to plump and smooth skin.

Mixa Urea Cica Repair 10% Jar, $20, serves double duty to remove dead skin cells while deeply hydrating skin. The formulation sees urea combine with niacinamide to nourish and repair dry, rough or sensitive skin (without that dreaded greasy feeling).

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Baume AP+M Body Moisturiser Balm Tube, $29. Dry, dehydrated skin has met its match with La Roche-Posay’s soothing skin balm, which couples a prebiotic blend with shea butter and niacinamide to rebalance the skin microbiome while leaving skin deeply hydrated and comfortable.