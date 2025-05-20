Their diverse experience and backgrounds made them an excellent cohort of experts to help narrow down nominations in this year’s Viva Beauty Awards, presented by Glow Lab. Below, all six judges share what keeps them passionate about the future of beauty in Aotearoa.

The votes have been cast and the finalists have been announced, but who were the experts who helped narrow down nominations?

With experience spanning hair styling, cosmetic chemistry, beauty journalism, makeup artistry and more, our judges brought with them a unique perspective on what’s worth celebrating in the realm of beauty.

It was no small feat to have them pore over hundreds of nominations and cast their vote on each, with only the top products, people and brands moving through to the next round.

Below, we asked judges Lucy Slight, Stacey Fraser, Sarika Patel, Jane Joo, Danny Pato and Ashleigh Cometti what excites them most about the future of beauty in Aotearoa.

Lucy Slight

Freelance beauty and lifestyle journalist

Few lifestyle journalists have carved out as successful a career in the field of beauty like Lucy Slight, whose work has been published in some of the country’s most prominent fashion and beauty magazines.

She's spent the past 18 years working across print and digital, and is a regular contributor to the likes of Viva, Fashion Quarterly and FashioNZ today.

Beauty aside, Lucy has recently completed a qualification in personal styling and regularly posts outfit inspiration, styling hacks and shopping tips on her TikTok and newly minted Substack, The Glossary.

“What excites me most about the future of beauty in Aotearoa is the bold innovation coming from our local industry. New Zealand brands are not only pushing the boundaries with unique formulations and cutting-edge ingredients, but they’re also leading the way globally when it comes to sustainability,” Lucy says.

“It’s equally exciting to see more major international names launching here, proof that the world sees Aotearoa as a dynamic and influential beauty market. There’s a sense of momentum: our homegrown brands are stepping up, and Kiwi consumers are embracing new ideas with open minds and a willingness to try something different.”

Stacey Fraser

Cosmetic chemist and design practice teaching fellow for the School of Product Design at the University of Canterbury

As the silent force behind some of Aotearoa’s most impressive brands, Stacey Fraser has consulted on everything from the formulation to the packaging for the likes of Tronque, Raaie, CZE Hair and Embodyme.

Not one to sit still, Stacey spends the other half of her time working as a design practice teaching fellow for the School of Product Design at the University of Canterbury.

Her skills and experience in the field prove invaluable when educating the next generation of product designers and future brand founders.

It's a busy life, but a good one, and Stacey says the balance between working with established brands and up-and-comers keeps her passionate about the pillar.

“The future of beauty in Aotearoa is bold and bright – established brands are evolving with purpose, while new players are bringing disruptive design and innovation that positions New Zealand as a global creative force,” Stacey says, adding she’s been working on a handful of inspiring projects recently.

Sarika Patel

Freelance makeup artist

After cutting her teeth at the M.A.C beauty counter, freelance makeup artist Sarika Patel forged a successful career creating spellbinding beauty looks on magazine editorials and for special occasions.

In 2024, Sarika launched three personalised shade matching experiences to embolden clients with the knowledge and confidence to discover their proper foundation shade.

Inspiration came for her new business venture after working with a number of clients (especially those with deep complexions) who would struggle to find the right foundation shade at their local makeup counter.

Now, Sarika runs her shade matching business in conjunction with workshops and special occasion bookings. To say she’s booked and busy would be an understatement.

Looking ahead, Sarika says she feels hopeful about the future of brands that understand the differing needs of a diverse group of people.

“What excites me about Aotearoa’s beauty future is seeing brands develop thoughtful formulations that prioritise both sustainability, specialised results and luxe quality,” Sarika says.

“Brands that place the customer at the core of their brand, understanding individual needs of different groups and their beauty and wellness challenges, while caring for the planet. It’s exciting to see NZ brands are standing confidently alongside global names.”

Jane Joo

Beauty influencer and content creator

Few people can wear so many hats with relative ease as Jane Joo, a beauty influencer, content creator, Pilates instructor and sustainability project engineer.

The young creative has just shy of 90,000 followers on Instagram, and 217,000 followers on TikTok, who flock to her pages for inspiration on all things skincare, makeup, wellness and fashion.

The demands of her busy lifestyle means Jane is hyper-organised and often shares a snippet of her day with get ready with me (GRWM) or time-stamped day in the life (DITL) videos.

Jane provides a discerning take on how brands engage with social media and a fresh perspective on sustainability.

“Beauty products and services are more accessible today than ever before. Social media definitely makes sure a good product doesn’t go unnoticed,” Jane says.

“I’m excited to see how we can use science and innovation to further develop sustainable packaging.”

Danny Pato

Award-winning hairstylist and co-founder of D&M Hair Design

For years, we’ve teased that Danny Pato needs more room on his mantelpiece for the incredible number of awards he’s accumulated, ranging from Avant Garde Hairdresser of the Year through to International Hairdresser of the Year.

Specifically, he’s won 14 international hairdressing awards and remains an eight-time winner of the esteemed New Zealand Hairdresser of the Year award.

He brings his expert eye and natural talent to his work at D&M Hair Design, the Ponsonby salon he co-founded 11 years ago.

Danny’s books are full and for good reason, he’s adept with everything from lived-in colour through to dynamic cuts, and is a regular on the editorial scene for his creative approach to directional styles.

In December 2024, Danny was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) by King Charles III.

But what drives him most is witnessing the next generation in hairstyling, and his unbridled passion for passing on the baton to the second coming of stylists.

“What excites me most about the future of beauty in Aotearoa is the incredible homegrown talent driving it forward,” says Danny.

“From world-class innovators launching global brands to the dedicated professionals transforming lives every day in salons and studios across the country – these are our unsung heroes, and the future is theirs.”

Ashleigh Cometti

Viva beauty editor

It was Ashleigh Cometti’s childhood dream to become a beauty editor, and from age 8 she was often spotted creating collages and moodboards from fashion magazines.

Fresh from her honours degree at age 21, Ashleigh made her start in the magazine world with NZ Weddings magazine, where she worked as an editorial assistant and later, a beauty writer.

For the past 14 years, she’s written about the business of beauty for top titles across the country, finally securing her dream job as Viva‘s beauty editor in 2020.

With the Viva Beauty Awards now in its second year, Ashleigh is passionate about the opportunity it provides to shine a light on the local and international brands and practices that propel the industry forward.

“In 2025, consumers are more discerning than ever before, which has seen beauty brands respond with a more conscious take on product development and design. There’s been a seismic shift in the industry over the last five years, which has radicalised what consumers have come to demand from the products they choose to invest in,” Ashleigh says.

“Today, there’s a call for greater transparency with a product’s INCI list; the need for a brand to engage in sustainable practices that carry through from formulation through to packaging; and for marketing strategies to connect with consumers in ways that feel both genuine and authentic. We are constantly in a state of levelling up, improving practices and growing our stakes in the global beauty landscape. I’m so proud to be able to share the stories of those who have had such a lasting impact on the industry and call it work.”

