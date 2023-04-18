How Dancer Rhys Kosakowski Spends His Morning

Australian dancer Rhys Kosakowski has been on the stage since he was 6 years old, and at the age of 13, won the part of Billy Elliot in the musical adaptation’s run in Sydney in 2007. His rigorous dance training in ballet, tap, jazz, modern and hip-hop has seen him work with the Sydney Dance Company and the Houston Ballet Company in the US.

He is continually pushing the boundaries of creativity through movement and by collaborating with photographers to bring youthfulness and modernity to the world of dance (as any Google search or deep dive into his Instagram will prove).

We asked Rhys to give us a glimpse into his morning routine and share how he starts his day.

How do you like to begin your day, when you first wake up?

I wake up and, depending on how I feel and how much time I have, I will do some breathwork in bed and get up to make my coffee. Then I shower and do my skincare routine for the day before making my breakfast.

Are there any rituals that you try to incorporate into your routine each morning?

If I have time, a walk or swim is definitely something I try to do.

What's your ideal breakfast situation?

Either peanut butter and banana on toast, or coconut yoghurt with fruit and granola. And if I wake up late, I’ll make brunch, which is usually an eggs, avocado, tomato and sourdough situation.

Does exercise or any other kind of activity play a role in your mornings?

Usually, I will be getting up to go to boxing or ballet class, so yes. And if I can’t do those in the morning, I will do a little yoga stretch in the afternoon when I’m done working.

What does your skincare/makeup routine look like on a regular morning in your life?

I use the Emma Lewisham oil cleanser in the shower, and sometimes I exfoliate after that. Then when I get out of the shower, I use the Skin Reset Eye Creme, then pat on the Skin Reset Serum. I let that dry, then finish with the Illuminating Creme. Once everything dries, sometimes I brush on some mineral powder under my eyes, depending on how I think I look that day.

Any other crucial elements to your morning you’d like to share?