Deputy editor Johanna Thornton emerges glowing and radiant following her treatment.

The Promise

An intensive facial that includes extractions, this facial uses the multifunctional celebrity-endorsed Facify wand which penetrates skin deeply to remove dirt and debris that accumulates in pores.

Serums by Codage Paris are prescribed to tone, firm and lift the skin using magnetic pulse therapy to promote lymphatic drainage and improve fine lines and wrinkles. A warming eye compression and massage is followed by a scalp massage to relieve tension.

This facial is recommended for stressed, pollution or weather-exposed skin for immediate results leaving the skin looking fresh, glowing, and hydrated.

The Practice

It’s been a while since I’ve visited East Day Spa, and I was impressed by the beautiful renovation that was completed earlier this year, including all-new interiors and treatment rooms, state-of-the-art facilities and an infrared sauna.

My first port of call after changing into a robe and slippers was the new tepidarium, a purpose-built relaxation room with Italian stone heated loungers designed to help muscles relax and your mind unwind. I was directed to lie on a lounger, with a glass of lemon water by my side, and a timer set for 30 minutes.

Despite being slightly taken aback by a full 30 minutes of quiet time, it passed surprisingly fast, and I leaned into the opportunity to meditate on my breath, with the hot stone slowly melting the tension in my shoulders.

Johanna indulges in 30 minutes of R&R in East Day Spa's new state-of-the-art tepidarium.

Once in the treatment room, my therapist removed my makeup with a double cleanse and exfoliation, removing the Codage Paris cleansers with a hot towel in between applications.

Next came the Facify wand, which has a range of attachments designed to remove dirt, tone and increase circulation. The rotating silicone cleansing brush felt incredible as it travelled across my face, deep cleaning and sweeping away any build-up as it went, creating a light vibration that’s a massage for your face.

After that, a smaller brush head was used around delicate areas like the nose, eyes and mouth, followed by another warm towel to wipe away any product.

While this facial promised extractions, these are very minimal. The therapist used a scraper around my nose and lightly around my forehead but didn’t perform any individual pore extractions, so this could be something to discuss with your individual therapist if you’re after a deeper treatment.

Then it was time for the pulse magnetic therapy with the 5-round iron head attachment on the Facify wand, which is rotating metal balls applied to the skin and designed to depuff, tone, and promote lymphatic drainage. This encourages a layer of Codage serums, including the hydration serum and the radiance and energy serum, to penetrate the skin further.

After that, a purifying mask is applied to my face and while that works its magic, I’m treated to a (dry) head, arm and hand massage.

Once the mask is removed, Codage Purifying Lotion and Codage Day Cream and eye cream are applied.

The treatment looks to a selection of skincare by Codage Paris to restore hydration and glow to skin.

The Take-Home

The treatment was followed by a herbal tea in the soothing reception area. I was also given a gift of mini Codage products to try at home. Other than that, I was good to go. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The Place

East Day Spa, SkyCity Grand Hotel, 123 Albert St, Central City. Eastdayspa.com

The Price

$195 for a 90-minute treatment (which includes 30 minutes in the tepidarium).

The Verdict

This is a lovely facial, one that feels restorative and relaxing and never boring. I enjoyed the sensation of the Facify wand, and the Codage products are soothing and nourishing. The head and hand massage are great additions.

My skin was glowing and toned when I left the treatment and remained dewy and hydrated throughout the day. East Day Spa’s glow-up is also well worth a look.

