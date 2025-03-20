The way to our design-loving hearts? Through our stomachs.

A century or so ago Milan-based futurists placed food preparation and consumption at the heart of their artistic manifesto – setting out the necessary elements for the perfect meal. Originality, harmony, sculptural form, scent, music and high-tech equipment all contributed to a world in which entertaining became avant-garde performance.

They may not have achieved the widespread revolution they set out to but in modern times, food and its signifiers remain core to cultural identity – drawn on not merely for utilitarian sustenance but providing pleasure, social exchange, and a creative outlet too.

Blame late-stage capitalism or hyper consumerism but food is more of a status symbol than ever, partly because of rising food prices. Cynics will say cool hunters prioritise optics, vibes or aesthetics over quality, but our collective food infatuation inarguably extends further than performative eating habits infiltrating our TV habits (“Yes, chef”) and trends in fashion too, a breezy Mediterranean style of dress being rebranded as a tomato girl summer.

Interiors aren’t safe from the foodie influence either – as the pieces below show, food-themed decor is another surefire way to signal your superior taste.

Plant a pair of these dinky cutters on your fridge, you’ll reach for them constantly.

Set the table and the scene with this al fresco-friendly tablecloth adorned with a luscious fruit print amongst silver-tipped foliage.

Kitschy glasses redolent of La Dolce Vita, we’ll drink to that.

Don’t you just want to give the plump puku of this overblown soy sauce fish lamp a playful squeeze?

Offering four levels of illumination and bundles of intrigue, the shade of this talking point is fabricated from 75% repurposed plastic, collected in areas that would otherwise be at risk of causing polluting the ocean.

A mottled glass fungi feeder to perk up your home and its greenery, self-watering plants for up to a fortnight.

Founded by artist Gemma Leslie, Food For Everyone is a Melbourne-based culinary poster shop that celebrates the community found when coming together over a meal. Each poster purchased sees the equivalent of 10 meals donated to someone experiencing food insecurity through food rescue organisation SecondBite.

So far they’ve collaborated with chefs, cooks, and restaurateurs such as Maggie Beer, Josh Niland, Alison Roman, Nigella Lawson, Ben Shewry to transform recipes into artworks. This depiction of Aheda Amro’s Lamb Mansaf, a Palestinian spiced slow-cooked lamb with rice and yoghurt sauce, has been brought to life by artist Abbey Rich and incorporates an Arabic phrase meaning “made with love,” a reminder that every meal made is an expression of love.

In jaunty primary colours, the fused glass fruit salad designs on Kate Mitchell’s handmade water carafes are a patchwork of juicy adornment.

English lighting designer artist Charlotte Packe often draws on natural influences when creating her calm, sculptural pieces. The mirrored brass backplate of this tealight wall sconce reflects the candle to emit a soft glow, diffused gently by the scallop shell. It’s available in a polished or patinated brass finish too, as well as in electric and freestanding versions.

There’s more quirky allure to this Portuguese-produced koi jug than solely the striking shape. The curved design produces a “glug glug” sound when water is poured from the mouth, hence the gluggle name. The wide pourer also makes it suitable for a decorative vase, or even utensil vessel.

Project your penchant for a stiff drink to passers-by with these charming earrings.

Designer Madeleine Hoy began her concept candle store in ode to the food artistry of her great-grandparents who migrated from Italy to Australia, and opened a fruit shop. Nonna’s Grocer and the natural soy wax candles they handmade are a playful continuation of that family legacy – combining food, design and nostalgia.

For a less realistic rendering of a vegetal votive, consider these hand-painted beeswax tapers from Paekākāriki studio Weekends at the Beach.

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, but this one may not ward off the dentist.

With these store-alls everything has its place, and that place is easy on the eye. Plastered in a perky pattern, this trio of pouches adds a little uniqueness into the utilitarian process of storing your bits and bobs.

Made from heavy-duty, heat-resistant silicone, these oversized bow-tie pasta pot grips put the fun in functional.

From a studio in the Waitākere Ranges, glassmaker Simon Lewis-Wards creates jovial art reflecting sweet memories of childhood trips to the dairy. The joy they conjure? Proportion to their oversized scale.

When it comes to garish serveware, the squeezey tomato sauce bottle is as close to iconic as you get.

