Ruapehu is hoping lockdown fatigue will inspire people to holiday in the region over the coming months.

Visit Ruapehu has released a 'Zoom themed' video to encourage New Zealanders to visit the area now that Covid-19 alert level 1 has is in effect.



Visit Ruapehu general manager Jo Kennedy said that Ruapehu was the perfect destination to get back to nature, connection, and life post the lockdown "in the stunning country we live in".

"The region is full of outstanding scenery, sights, and experiences," Kennedy said.



"The video transports people from the confines of their offices and home Zoom meetings out into nature, for the likes of fly fishing, cycling, hiking, and enjoying our surrounding townships."

"It's quirky and awesome, just like us."



The campaign was the beginning of a "passionate focus" from the region to encourage Kiwis to visit, Kennedy said, because visitor spending in Ruapehu in April was down by 85 per cent as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

"We wanted to support the efforts of our neighbours and align with Tourism New Zealand's 'Do something New, New Zealand' campaign work with a different type of advertising.

"It shows that a conservative spend, with a dose of creativity, can have a lot of impact.

"'Zoom to Ruapehu really resonated with us when creative agency RUN presented the idea, now in every Zoom meeting I imagine the camera panning out to one of our beautiful vistas."

Ruapehu had enjoyed a strong return of visitors over the Queen's Birthday long weekend, coupled with the news that both Whakapapa and Tūroa ski areas would open this season.



"On and off the mountain there's plenty to see and do, all with a healthy dose of open space and tranquillity that we all need right now," Kennedy said.



The region includes the Tongariro National Park - Mount Ruapehu, Mount Ngāuruhoe and Mount Tongariro - the Pureora Forest, and the Whanganui National Park.

It is also home to the Raurimu Spiral on the North Island Main Trunk railway line.