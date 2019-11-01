KAIPARA CONNECTION

A vandal has caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the Paparoa War Memorial Hall - leaving the small community in "shock".

Paparoa War Memorial Hall treasurer Robyn Skelton says the damage caused is likely to be up in the thousands of dollars, "it was just vandalism - probably a P-fuelled rampage".

"I think a lot of people are very much in shock, that anyone could do this."



READ MORE:

• Kaipara's Waipoua Forest track closed after donation box vandalised

The vandal damaged 18 panes of glass and shattered two solid wooden doors, "and they will need to be completely rebuilt", said Skelton.

Advertisement

"They pulled down curtains and we had just had the floor done about five months ago and there has been damage to the floor, so this will need to be redone again."

An insurance assessor visited the site and was yet to confirm the cost to repair the damage, however the hall committee would need to find $2500 to cover the insurance excess.

Skelton said the local community as well as nearby communities had offered to help.

"We've had some very generous donations, the whole community has been very supportive."

According to Skelton the damage occurred last Saturday about 11pm.

"I understand someone heard glass shattering and went to have a look, that's when they saw someone and they gave chase, they ran down the road."

The vandal damaged 18 panes of glass and shattered two solid wooden doors.

An insurance assessor visited the site and was yet to confirm the cost required to repair the damage.

Unfortunately the individual seen causing the damage escaped.

A post on Facebook requesting donations to help cover the insurance excess and explain what happened resulted in many members of the community expressing their utter disappointment at the situation.

Advertisement

Teressa Ah Fook from Pahi said: "We have been so saddened about this unnecessary act of violence on our community. Our whanau have hired the hall in the past and it holds memories for us too."

To donate towards helping Paparoa Hall Committee cover the insurance excess please make donations to: Paparoa Hall Committee BNZ 020484 0105705 00 Reference Vandalism Paparoa Hall.

• Email rose.northernadvocate@gmail.com if you have news that you would like to share with Northern Advocate readers.