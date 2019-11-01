KAIPARA CONNECTION

A vandal has caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the Paparoa War Memorial Hall - leaving the small community in "shock".

Paparoa War Memorial Hall treasurer Robyn Skelton says the damage caused is likely to be up in the thousands of dollars, "it was just vandalism - probably a P-fuelled rampage".

"I think a lot of people are very much in shock, that anyone could do this."

READ MORE:
Kaipara's Waipoua Forest track closed after donation box vandalised

The vandal damaged 18 panes of glass and shattered two solid wooden doors, "and they will need to be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.